Fall has come to the Valley and nature’s green is turning gold. The best place to witness this transition is on a river angling for trout. So, get out and enjoy the best weather of the season before winter takes hold.
SILVER CREEK—On the Creek, expect to find the usual array of fall bugs. In the late morning there are mostly baetis and some midge. Tricos are done for the season, although you may see a few. Afternoons you’ll find a mix of baetis and callibaetis along with the occasional mahogany dun and October caddis. Terrestrials are always a good bet when the wind blows, but the fish are getting leery of hoppers. Ants and beetles have been more effective. Also, small, dark nymphs are producing fish. This is also a good time to look for big browns moving about in preparation for the fall spawn. These aggressive browns can be suckers for a well-presented streamer.
BIG WOOD RIVER—Hecuba, the last big bug of the season, have been seen mid-valley up to Lake Creek. Even if you are not seeing any around, the fish are keying on them. Baetis are also very strong and should keep the fish feeding most of the afternoon, especially on cloudy days. Also, look for small ginger crane flies to be skittering across the surface and a few caddis. The water is extremely low making stealth and fine tackle a premium.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—Flows have recently dropped to 80 cubic feet per second. This is very low, and the fish will be concentrated in and around the buckets. This is not the Lower Lost at its prime, and you will find better fishing elsewhere.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—The water on the Upper Lost is low and cold, so focus your attention on the Main Stem of the Upper Lost from the North Fork confluence and down. With the frigid mornings, plan on fishing from about noon until the sun leaves the water. You can expect to see the same bugs here as you would find on the Wood.
SALMON RIVER—The Salmon has been fishing very well around Stanley down to Challis. Your fishing strategy is simple: once the air temps warm up, find a good pull-out along the river and seek water with a variety of depth and structure. With the low flows, the fish are concentrated around the runs with decent holding water. Most flies and techniques will work.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—The flows are steady at around 300 cubic feet per second, which is perfect for wade fishing. As always, look for pinks and flavs, along with baetis, during the comfortable times of the day. Also, expect to see large crane flies skittering about followed by a vicious take. The caddis in the evenings have remained quite strong and it is still worth fishing right up until dark during warm fall days.
LOCAL PONDS—The local ponds have been stocked for the last time and are ready for a family picnic and some fishing.
