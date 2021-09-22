As we officially transition from summer to fall, we have a lot of great fishing to look forward to in and around the Valley. The Salmon from Stanley on down to Challis, both the upper and lower Lost, the Wood, and, of course, Silver Creek are beckoning fall anglers to come enjoy the crisp autumnal days. The snow atop Baldy last week served as a reminder that winter is just around the corner.
SILVER CREEK—After the cold snap, warmer weather should return over the next week. On these warm, fall days you may still find a few Tricos mixed with Baetis. Expect the surface activity to be more of an afternoon affair. Of course, Callibaetis (size 16 and 18) are still going to be hatching in the pond and sloughs. Mahogany Duns (size 16) and October caddis will keep gaining momentum as well. On windy days, shorten your leader down to a stout 4x and tie on a hopper or beetle and cover the likely water: cut banks, drop offs, channels between the weeds. Also, if you decide to tube, be prepared for cold water and wear an extra layer under your waders.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The Wood is spectacular in late September. More and more baetis are hatching each day and Red Quills can be found up and down the river. With mild fall weather in the forecast, these hatches should continue to strengthen. Caddis and flying ants are also a good option. If you don’t see any fish rising, nymphing can be extremely productive. Fishing dry dropper style with a small size 16 or 18 nymph is a productive approach.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—While a few tricos are still present, baetis are the main course. Remember, the early morning fishing is slow until the sun hits the water, then you can expect to see bugs into the early afternoon. The extreme low water—110 cubic feet per second—means you need to exercise stealth to be successful. When sight fishing, long leaders to 6x or lighter, and diminutive flies are a must.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—The water is low, clear, and the fish are concentrated in the areas where there is structure and depth. If you like to walk and fish, and then walk some more, this is a great option. Red Quills and baetis are hatching and hoppers and flying ants are abundant. The fish, while spooky, will give the bigger bugs a try and dry dropper rigs are always effective, if not for the trout, then for the large whitefish in this stretch of river.
SALMON RIVER—The Salmon is a great place to fish in the fall. The morning air is crisp and the water temps are low, so there is no reason to start too early. As the air temperatures come up and the sun warms the water, the fishing turns on. For the best results, focus your attention on the riffles leading into the long runs with double nymph, dry dropper rigs or streamers.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—The flows have come down to under 300 cubic feet per second. The drift boats are gone and wade fishing is ideal. Look for pinks, flavs, baetis, caddis and crane flies to be fluttering about in the afternoon.
LOCAL PONDS—The local ponds have been stocked for the last time and are ready for a family picnic and some fishing.
