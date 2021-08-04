July fished a lot like August. Low water, small bugs and spooky fish forced anglers to refine their skills. No doubt we will see more of the same now that we are officially in August. Thankfully, we are off to a good start with the influx of water from the recent rainstorms. Let’s hope for a cooler and wetter than average month. Please continue to land fish quickly, keep them in water while releasing and remain mindful of water temperatures.
SILVER CREEK—While there has been some improvement in flow and temperatures, it is still fluctuating day to day. Therefore, the Preserve’s access closure remains in place. Furthermore, The Nature Conservancy has requested that the public refrain from recreational floats through the Preserve to reduce stress on the trout. It is very difficult to predict how long this closure will be in place. Hopefully next week’s cooler overall weather will have an impact.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The Big Wood has jumped from 115 cubic feet per second to nearly 200 in Hailey, thanks to the rain. The increase in flows has slowed the hatch activity, but once a stable weather pattern sets in, we should see the return of the bugs. You may find pale morning duns, blue winged olives, golden stones, crane flies, caddis and tricos depending on where you fish.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—While the flows have stabilized at 130 cubic feet per second, it appears that the reservoir will be completely out of water soon. At this point the outflow should match the inflow. Tricos are still hatching as well as caddis and some baetis. The best fishing is in the morning into the early afternoon when the temps are in the low to mid-60s.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—The Upper Lost, like the Wood, has seen a bump in flows. The area continues to receive a lot of pressure from guides and the public since the water on average is cooler than most around the valley. As always, to be successful you will need to cover a lot of water and make your first cast count.
SALMON RIVER—The Salmon is really low. But if you can find holding water, then you will find fish. Thanks to the rain, floating is still a possibility on the lower reaches. As for bugs, look for decent hatches of caddis, spruce moths and golden stoneflies.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—Wade anglers rejoice! The flows have dropped 1,400 to 700 cubic feet per second. Expect golden stoneflies, pink alberts and caddis.
LOCAL PONDS—The local ponds have been stocked and are ready for a family picnic and some fishing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In