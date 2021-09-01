There are hints of yellow, orange and red up and down the Valley, suggesting fall is coming. These subtle changes coincide with the transition from summer to fall hatches on our local fisheries. The cooler air and water temperature have shifted the hatches back to the middle of the day, signaling to the trout that it is time to feed with urgency as winter is just around the corner.
SILVER CREEK—Early fishing is still restricted on the Preserve with access allowed daily from 9 a.m. until sunset. The morning activity has slowed dramatically, and the best fishing is from about 10 a.m. until around 2 p.m. A few tricos remain along with baetis and callibaetis, enough bugs to get the fish feeding on the surface. Look for the midday callibaetis to keep gaining momentum. As always, damsels, hoppers and ants will work when the hatch dissipates. If you go, please pay attention to the new and improved parking and fishing access points created this May and don’t forget to sign in with your smartphone.
BIG WOOD RIVER—Due to the low flows, the fish are concentrated in and around the best holding water. Also, the fish are very skittish and leery of bad presentations. Approach the water with caution and make your first cast count or you will spook more fish than you catch. There is a smattering of tricos and baetis throughout the day, so plan on fishing small flies and fine tippet. You may see some red quills fluttering about, the last big bug of the year. If you do, try one as the fish may key on it. Nymphing the Wood this time of year can be extremely productive. A dry dropper or a single nymph Euro rig can be very effective.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—The flows below the reservoir are around 120 cubic feet per second (CFS). Tricos and baetis are still hatching, but the cooler temperatures have moved the bug activity to the late morning into the afternoon. When the bugs are gone, be prepared to nymph. The key to success is solid line management and contact with your flies. European nymphing techniques will increase your catch rate dramatically.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—The best action is on the main stem of the Upper Lost from the North Fork confluence on down. You can expect there to be one or two good trout per bucket with a good number of whitefish as well. Approach the water like a heron and you will find success.
SALMON RIVER—Both the upper and lower Salmon are fishing well right now. With the lower flows, walk and wade fishing is a good way to approach the water. The dry fly action is turning on again with nice cutthroats and rainbows taking caddis and hoppers. Dry dropper fishing is also very good.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—The flows are holding at 700 CFS, and the fishing is very good. Look for pinks and flavs along with fall baetis to be the main course. Also, crane flies are skittering about with a few caddis still lingering in the evenings. If you find no bugs fluttering about, you might try a hopper. Nymphing is also going to be productive with small, thin nymphs.
LOCAL PONDS—The local ponds have been stocked and are ready for a family picnic and some fishing.
