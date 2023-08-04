As we move into August, the water is getting lower and the fish are moving to find better protection from predators, as well as a good supply of oxygen and food. Also, the bugs are getting smaller, and the fish are becoming more selective. Fortunately, hoppers are clicking all over the valley and the fish should start to key on them. It is a great time to get out and enjoy some summer angling!
The early Trico action has picked up. For those who go early, you will see a complex mix of bugs: Tricos, Baetis, Callibaetis, and a few PMDs. Where you are will determine the duration of the hatch. Nevertheless, to be successful, you will need to have all these bugs in their various forms. As the morning activity wanes, damsels take the stage. If the wind comes up, be prepared for some spectacular damsel action. When the wind knocks singles and mating pairs down onto the water, watch for aggressive takes near the rafts of weeds. That said, the fishing in general remains spotty on the Creek and reports have been all over the map.
The Wood is fishing better now that anglers can cover water and wade about. Still, wade with caution as it is a tad pushy. There are good numbers of small fish throughout the river. Be kind to these little jewels as they are the future of this fishery. If you keep searching, you will find some decent fish. In the mornings, there have been good hatches of Tricos, PMDs and Pink Alberts. And during the heat of the day, grasshoppers have been clattering up and down the banks. Caddis remain very good in the evening. Fishing small parachute patterns or dry dropper rigs in the shallow riffles and seams can be effective. Also, fishing Euro style while nymphing will allow you to hook up with the quick eats of August.
This Big Wood tributary is fishing well around the bridges where fish have been recently stocked. You can find wild fish if you venture off the beaten path. Use the same flies and techniques you would use on the Wood.
Flows remain at 1,200 cubic feet per second, perfect for drift boaters. Try hoppers along with a trailing nymph while searching the banks. Pinks Alberts continue to hatch throughout the day. You will want to have this pattern in a cripple for selective fish. Also, be sure to have some crane flies to skitter across dancing water. In the evenings, caddis are still the main course. Nymphing the riffles and seams with large stonefly imitations, caddis larva and small zebra midge is effective all day for trout and whitefish.
This area has received a lot of fishing pressure over the last month and as a result the fishing can be unpredictable. For best results, stay mobile and cover a ton of water. The East Fork is very fishable above Wildhorse and lower portions are beginning to become fishable as well. The North Fork is also very wadable. Remember, these fish are opportunistic feeders, and they will often take the first presentation, but seldom give you a second chance. For bugs, try caddis or small stonefly imitations.
The flows below the dam are high at over 800 cubic feet per second, making wading nearly impossible. These high flows are going to continue until the reservoir is drained and repairs can be made on the gates.
With the appearance of the Spruce Moths, the dry fly fishing should continue to be productive. Now that the flows have dropped, the upper river around Stanley is very easy to walk and wade. If you like to fish from a drift boat, the lower river remains very floatable.
Penny Lake, Heagle Park Pond, Lake Creek and Gaver’s Lagoon have all been recently stocked. If you are looking for a fun spot to have a family picnic and catch a few fish, give these a go.
