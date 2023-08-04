As we move into August, the water is getting lower and the fish are moving to find better protection from predators, as well as a good supply of oxygen and food. Also, the bugs are getting smaller, and the fish are becoming more selective. Fortunately, hoppers are clicking all over the valley and the fish should start to key on them. It is a great time to get out and enjoy some summer angling!

Silver Creek

The early Trico action has picked up. For those who go early, you will see a complex mix of bugs: Tricos, Baetis, Callibaetis, and a few PMDs. Where you are will determine the duration of the hatch. Nevertheless, to be successful, you will need to have all these bugs in their various forms. As the morning activity wanes, damsels take the stage. If the wind comes up, be prepared for some spectacular damsel action. When the wind knocks singles and mating pairs down onto the water, watch for aggressive takes near the rafts of weeds. That said, the fishing in general remains spotty on the Creek and reports have been all over the map.

