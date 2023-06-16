Bret Bishop

While it looks like a more stable weather pattern for the bulk of the week, there is still the possibility of thunderstorms this weekend. A stable barometer will help make the fishing more predictable and the rivers should continue to drop. In the meanwhile, the honeymoon phase on the Creek has come to a close. Perhaps exploring a local reservoir might be a good option if you are looking to spend a day fishing.

Silver Creek

The Brown Drake hatch has run its course for the season. That said, keep a few Drake patterns handy, especially if you are fishing the lower Creek as there may be a few about and fish may key on them. At the moment, the Creek remains the best option for anglers looking to fish moving water that is not dangerously high. The hatch activity remains best in the afternoon thanks to a cool weather pattern. Expect Callibaetis and Baetis to be the main bugs. When the hatch wanes, try terrestrials. Beetles and ants work well especially when the wind picks up. Swinging damsel nymphs or soft hackles down and across will pick up fish and a dry dropper rig is always effective. Be warned, with all the standing water and warm weather, the mosquitoes have been prolific.

Load comments