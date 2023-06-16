While it looks like a more stable weather pattern for the bulk of the week, there is still the possibility of thunderstorms this weekend. A stable barometer will help make the fishing more predictable and the rivers should continue to drop. In the meanwhile, the honeymoon phase on the Creek has come to a close. Perhaps exploring a local reservoir might be a good option if you are looking to spend a day fishing.
The Brown Drake hatch has run its course for the season. That said, keep a few Drake patterns handy, especially if you are fishing the lower Creek as there may be a few about and fish may key on them. At the moment, the Creek remains the best option for anglers looking to fish moving water that is not dangerously high. The hatch activity remains best in the afternoon thanks to a cool weather pattern. Expect Callibaetis and Baetis to be the main bugs. When the hatch wanes, try terrestrials. Beetles and ants work well especially when the wind picks up. Swinging damsel nymphs or soft hackles down and across will pick up fish and a dry dropper rig is always effective. Be warned, with all the standing water and warm weather, the mosquitoes have been prolific.
Flows are dropping slowly, and the water is clearing, especially north of town. You may find a side channel or a back eddy to fish, but making a day of fishing on the Wood is still a few weeks away. On a side note, flows are fairly comparable to what they were last year at this time. Hopefully, we will see flows dip below 1,000 cubic feet per second in the first week of July in time for the Green Drake hatch.
The flows remain extremely high for boaters and wade fishermen at 2,500 cubic feet per second. Some boaters will attempt floating at this level; however, it is not recommended. It is best to wait until flows drop to around 1,800 to 1,500, which could be any day now as flows above Anderson have started to drop.
Trail Creek Pass is open, but the flows on the upper river are raging at the moment. The Lost below Mackay is also extremely high. Hopefully, the upper reaches of the Lost will be fishable in early to mid July.
Watch for flows to come down another 1,000 CFS over the next week or two and the river will be ready to float and fish.
Penny Lake and Gaver’s Lagoon are stocked. If you are looking for a safe spot to have a family picnic and catch a few fish, give these a try.
Magic, Little Wood, and Mackay reservoirs are fishing well for freshly stocked as well as resident trout. You can fish from shore or a float tube with ease, just be aware that strong winds can make boating unsafe.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In