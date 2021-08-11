The start of August has been cool and wet. This has been a nice reprieve from the heat earlier this summer. As we move into a more stable weather pattern, the local freestones should drop and clear completely this week. Also, The Nature Conservancy portion of Silver Creek is slated to reopen today; this is good news. As the daytime temperatures return to normal, please continue to be mindful of water temps and return the trout to the water ASAP.
SILVER CREEK—Conditions have improved on the Creek and the Conservancy will open fishing access on August 11. Fishing will be allowed daily from 9 a.m. until sunset at the Preserve. Please remember to keep the fish wet while quickly releasing trout. Also, please pay attention to the new and improved parking and fishing access points created this May. Lastly, don’t forget to sign in with your smartphone. As for fishing, you can expect to find some tricos followed by baetis in the morning. There may also be a few midday callibaetis. Damsels, hoppers and ants will work once the hatch subsides.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The Big Wood has been off and on muddy most of last week, but should clear completely, and will fish really well this week. As the water drops, you will find the usual array of bugs from pale morning duns, blue winged olives, golden stones, crane flies, caddis and tricos. Thanks to the cooler overnight lows and the influx of water, the bugs are hatching later in the day, and the fishing remains strong into the afternoon. Please continue to monitor water temps, especially on the lower river.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—The flows could drop any day now as it appears that the reservoir will be completely out of water soon. At this point the outflow should match the inflow. The impact this will have on the fishing remains to be seen. Tricos are still hatching as well as caddis and some baetis. The best fishing is in the morning into the early afternoon.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—Like the Wood, the Upper Lost was off color all last week. Now that it is clearing up, the fishing should get back on track. As always, to be successful you will need to cover a lot of water and make your first cast count. Expect to find similar bugs here as you would find on the Wood.
SALMON RIVER—The Salmon is clearing below Yankee Fork and should be very good this week. Thanks to the rain, floating is still a possibility on the lower reaches, but wading is your best option. As for bugs, look for decent hatches of tricos, caddis, spruce moths and golden stoneflies.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—The flows are holding at 705 cubic feet per second. This is a good flow for wade angling, although you will still find a few attempting to float. Expect golden stoneflies, pink alberts and caddis. Hoppers are also a good option.
LOCAL PONDS—The local ponds have been stocked and are ready for a family picnic and some fishing.
