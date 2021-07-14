Hotter than average weather persists, and water levels continue to drop. This means it is vitally important that you pay close attention to the water temperatures while fishing. Water temps in the 50s and low-60s are optimal for fish and fishing. This is why the best (and really only) time to fish is in the morning until the early afternoon. After water temps hit 67 degrees, take the afternoon off or seek a fishery with cooler temps.
SILVER CREEK—Access to the Silver Creek Preserve remains closed to fishing until conditions improve. Kilpatrick Pond is also closed to both the public and Double R Ranch members. In fact, the Nature Conservancy has requested that the public also refrain from floating through the Preserve to reduce stress on the trout. With the forecast calling for daytime temperatures in the high-90s, it is very difficult to predict how long this closure will be in place. In order for the Creek to reopen, we will need a cooler weather pattern for a period of time that will lead towards less stressful conditions for the trout.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The Big Wood is currently flowing at 160 CFS in Hailey. The fishing is technical and requires strong casting skills and line management to be successful. Look for decent bugs in the morning, including pale morning duns, blue winged olives, golden stones, crane flies and even some early tricos. Fishing is best from 9 a.m. until about noon. Water temperatures start in the high-50s and may go into the low-70s during the afternoon and evening. Stop fishing once the temps hit 67 degrees and always keep the fish wet.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—Mackay Reservoir is getting very low, and the flows below are starting to drop a bit. Since this water coming from the bottom of the dam is warming in the shallow reservoir, the water temps are not dropping significantly overnight like our local freestones. As a result, the water temperatures are very high, and the fishing window is short. The best fishing is in the morning when the temps are in the low-60s. By the early afternoon, the temps can reach into the high-60s or low-70s.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—Mornings have been cool, dropping the river temperatures to the high-40s and low-50s. While the water temps are decent throughout the day, the water is extremely low, and this area has been receiving a lot of pressure. If you are willing to cover a lot of water, you will find fish.
SALMON RIVER—Like all our rivers, the Salmon is lower and warmer than average. There is still good fishing in the morning and decent hatches of caddis and stoneflies.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—Flows have dropped to around 1,200 CFS. Drifting is still your best option with a few spots to wade along the roadside. You should see salmon flies and some Pink Alberts during the day and caddisflies in the evening.
LOCAL PONDS—The local ponds have been stocked and are ready for a family picnic and some fishing.
