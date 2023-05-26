bret bishop

Opening day is tomorrow and your fishing options are limited. While flows are coming down a tad thanks to some cooler, spring-like weather, all the rivers are raging as the result of rapid snowmelt and are extremely dangerous to be near. The one exception is Silver Creek, of course, because it is spring fed. So, if you go to the Creek for the opener, prepare for a very social weekend and enjoy catching up with old friends or making new ones!

Silver Creek

Opening weekend should be very good on the Creek and, despite the cool, wet weather, it will be crowded, especially for the Opening Day BBQ at the Preserve Headquarters. If you don’t like the crowd on the Preserve, then you might be able to find elbow room in the Willows, at Point of Rocks, or on down at Priest Rapids. Expect a few PMDs, Baetis, and Callibaetis during the warmest time of the day, and searching with a dry can be productive as the fish have not seen artificial flies since the end of November. In fact, opening weekend is a good time to try a variety of different techniques and patterns.

