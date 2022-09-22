bret bishop

The days are getting noticeably shorter and cool fall weather is in the forecast. Classic fall fishing has arrived. With the crisp mornings anglers have no reason to get out too early. This also means that the average water temperatures have dropped to toe numbing levels.  Be sure to wear some layers that you can peel off if the day warms up. The best fishing and hatch activity will be from midday until the sun comes off the water.

SILVER CREEK: This is a great time of year to explore the Creek in a float tube. Be sure to don long underwear or you might start to shiver. If you head to the Nature Conservancy or Kilpatrick’s Pond, expect to find the usual array of fall bugs. In the late morning we are still seeing some Tricos mixed with good numbers of Baetis. Afternoons are a mix of Baetis and Callibaetis along with the occasional Mahogany Dun or October Caddis. Terrestrials are always a good bet when the wind blows, but the fish are getting leary of hoppers. Try an ant and beetle pattern instead. Also, small Baetis and Zebra nymphs are producing fish when all else fails. Remember, while fishing in the Preserve, you are required to sign in. This can be done via your phone with the QR code posted at all access points or by texting "Visitor" to (833) 593-0682. 

BIG WOOD: The Wood is beautiful this time of year. Look for Hecubas, the last big bug of the season, up and down the Wood. Even if you are not seeing any, the fish are looking for them. Baetis are also hatching and should keep the fish feeding throughout the day. Also look for small Crane Flies to be skittering across the surface. Along with hoppers, flying ants have been abundant. As always, the nymphing has been most productive.

