With all the recent smoke and higher than average daytime highs, it seems that summer refuses to release its sizzling grip. But fall, the angler’s most revered season, is coming. And subtle changes can be seen as we transition from summer to fall hatches on our local fisheries. The cooler morning air and cooling water temperatures will shift the hatches back to the middle of the day, signaling to the trout that it is time to feed with urgency as winter is just a few months away.
SILVER CREEK: Expect to find decent dry fly fishing with a few lingering Tricos, but mostly Baetis and Callibaetis, mid-morning into the early afternoon. Mahogany Duns should become a good option once it cools down a bit more. When the wind blows, use a hopper, ant or beetle. The fish lose their inhibitions with a wind chop on the surface, and anglers can capitalize on this. This is also a good time of year to experiment with nymphing. Try small Baetis nymphs or a non-beaded Callibaetis emerger below your preferred indicator. Remember, while fishing in the Preserve, you are required to sign in. This can be done via your phone with the QR code posted at all access points or by texting “Visitor” to 833-593-0682.
BIG WOOD: Thanks to the warm weather, the trout are still spread out from the fast, shallow riffles to the slow tailouts at the bottom of a run. Try small parachute patterns in size 16 and 18. Caddis and spruce moth patterns are also turning fish. Start looking for Red Quills, the last big bug of the year, after the first cold snap. Approach the water with caution or you will spook more fish than you catch. Nymphing the Wood this time of year can be productive. A simple dry dropper rig is best.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In