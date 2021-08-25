With the cooler weather, expect the morning activity to slow and the better fishing to shift to the middle of the day through the afternoon and into the early evenings. The summer hatches will begin to fade and give way to fall baetis, Red Quills and Mahogany Duns. Terrestrial fishing, hoppers and ants should continue to be fantastic as we head into September. Also, with the start of school and opening of hunting season, the angler pressure on all our rivers should significantly drop.
SILVER CREEK—Fishing is allowed daily from 9 a.m. until sunset on the Preserve. If you go, please pay attention to the new and improved parking and fishing access points created this May and don’t forget to sign in with your smartphone. Also, at each access look for labeled plastic tubes at the trailheads where you can easily dispose of discarded tippet material. Fishing in the Point of Rocks and Willows access points has also been good if you are looking for an alternative to the Preserve. As for fishing, a few tricos remain but the morning action has shifted to baetis and callibaetis. In fact, the midday callibaetis is improving. Also, damsels, hoppers and ants may turn fish.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The Wood saw a bump in flows from last week’s rain and this week’s daytime highs should hold in the 70s. This combination should trigger decent baetis hatches in the middle of the day. With the clear and low water, the fish are spooky so employ stealth along with light and long leaders. Look for the trout to be holding in the shallow edges along the deeper holding water.
LOWER BIG LOST RIVER—The flows below Mackay remain at around 120 cubic feet per second. At these flows, the larger fish are easy to spot and have become weary of anglers. Like the Wood, if you keep a low profile, you will catch more fish. Where there are still some tricos out and about, baetis are becoming the main fare. Keep in mind, the flows may drop any day. When this happens, the outflow should match the inflow.
UPPER BIG LOST RIVER—The fishing is good for anglers willing to cover a ton of water. The morning hatches have slowed with the cooler weather, but you may find a few tricos, caddis and a smattering of other bugs. Hopper patterns are turning fish once the day heats up.
SALMON RIVER—The Salmon has been fishing well. There are plenty of whitefish and a few trout to keep your rod bent, especially in the afternoon. Some folks are still floating, but hole-hopping from access to access is your best option. A caddis, spruce moth or hopper pattern may be all you need. Of course, a beaded dropper will produce as well.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—Wade fishing is best with the flows holding at 705 CFS. Look for caddis, crane flies, Pink Alberts, baetis and midge.
LOCAL PONDS—The local ponds have been stocked and are ready for a family picnic and some fishing.
