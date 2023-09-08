Fishing report Bret

Fall was ushered in with another dose of cool, wet weather last week. Already there are splashes of yellow, orange and red in the deciduous trees and shrubs up and down the valley. And with schools back in session and the start of hunting season, the rivers are experiencing very light pressure. The cool fall air and water temperatures will shift the hatches to the middle of the day, signaling to the trout that it is time to feed with urgency as winter is around the bend. Fall is a great time to be an angler in the Wood River Valley!

Silver Creek

Expect to find short windows of decent dry fly fishing with Baetis and Callibaetis during the most pleasant time of day. On cloudy, cooler days, Baetis in size 22 and 24 can be fantastic. Mahogany Duns should become a good option over the next few weeks as well. When the wind blows, try a hopper, ant, or beetle. The fish tend to lose their inhibitions with a wind chop on the surface and anglers can capitalize on this. This is also a good time of year to experiment with nymphing or streamer fishing. Those who have been fishing the Creek with regularity know this has been a challenging season, but the good numbers of small trout and the abundance of water bodes well for next year.

Load comments