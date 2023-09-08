Fall was ushered in with another dose of cool, wet weather last week. Already there are splashes of yellow, orange and red in the deciduous trees and shrubs up and down the valley. And with schools back in session and the start of hunting season, the rivers are experiencing very light pressure. The cool fall air and water temperatures will shift the hatches to the middle of the day, signaling to the trout that it is time to feed with urgency as winter is around the bend. Fall is a great time to be an angler in the Wood River Valley!
Expect to find short windows of decent dry fly fishing with Baetis and Callibaetis during the most pleasant time of day. On cloudy, cooler days, Baetis in size 22 and 24 can be fantastic. Mahogany Duns should become a good option over the next few weeks as well. When the wind blows, try a hopper, ant, or beetle. The fish tend to lose their inhibitions with a wind chop on the surface and anglers can capitalize on this. This is also a good time of year to experiment with nymphing or streamer fishing. Those who have been fishing the Creek with regularity know this has been a challenging season, but the good numbers of small trout and the abundance of water bodes well for next year.
The flows are up still from all the late season rain, so wade with caution. With the cool temperatures, Red Quill should start to be a factor. Persistent anglers who cover a lot of ground are finding some spectacular fish, but the fishing has not been easy. The Wood, like the Creek, has a bright future thanks to all the water and good numbers of small fish.
Warm Springs and Trail Creek
If flows on the Wood are too high for you, then give one of these tributaries a try. There are plenty of stocked fish near the bridges and a healthy population of wild fish if you wander away from the easy access points.
The flows are down to a wadable level at 600 cubic feet per second. Bug wise, you will see a few Flavs and Pink Alberts hatching in the early afternoon. Baetis are beginning to make their midday appearance as well, especially on cloudy days. Caddis are also still present in the late afternoons and make for a good searching pattern if few bugs are present.
With the cool mornings, the fishing is best from the middle of the day into the late afternoon. The hatches are sporadic, but you will see a few Tricos, Baetis and some small caddis during the afternoon. The cool weather has also triggered the Hecuba hatch, the last big mayfly of the season.
The flows below the dam have fallen to around 575 cubic feet per second. The influx of muddy water from the Upper Lost combined with the lake turning over have made the water below the dam off color. Remember, these high flows are going to continue until the reservoir is drained and repairs can be made on the gates. Once the reservoir is drained, the outflow from the reservoir should match the inflow.
The flows are up again thanks to the rain over Labor day weekend, but coming down and clearing. It should be completely clear by the end of the week. The higher flows have made floating this river possible late into the season. And wade fishing is also a viable option. As you travel the length of this river, there are plenty of pull offs to park your car and search. For flies, try hopper patterns matched with a beaded nymph.
Penny Lake, Heagle Park Pond, Lake Creek, and Gaver’s Lagoon have all been recently stocked. If you are looking for a fun spot to have a family picnic and catch a few fish, give these a go.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In