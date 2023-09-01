Fishing report Bret

The rain we received during the second half of August has left our rivers with an overabundance of water as we head into September. While this makes the trout happy, it also makes for tougher than average wading conditions. With the heavier water volume, you will want to keep your heavier nymphs on hand. Also, hoppers are a great choice as the wee bugs of summer fade.

Silver Creek

While some Tricos and Baetis, along with Callibaetis Spinners, can be found on the Creek in the morning, the better fishing is coming midday into the afternoon with decent hopper and Callibaetis action. Remember, the late season Callibaetis are smaller than their early season counterparts, so you will need to have plenty of size 18 imitations in all phases of this insect’s life cycle (nymphs, emergers, duns and spinners). The fly can be identified by its rhythmic bouncing just above the water as it prepares to lay eggs. Windy days can be a blessing, making the fish less leader shy and Callibaetis are one of the few bugs that don’t get easily blown away. We should also begin to see the fall Baetis emergence and simultaneous spinner falls increase as the days get shorter and cooler, especially on cloudy days. Also, we have an abundance of hoppers all along the Creek, and when the wind blows the fish will key on them.

