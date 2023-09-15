This time of year, most casual anglers have been pulled away to other business endeavors and the rivers are left empty. The cool air and water, along with the shorter days, has triggered a new wave of hatch activity and the fish are feeding with renewed vigor. September is a good time to get out and find solitude and great fishing.
Silver CreekOn the pleasant days you may still see a few Tricos and Baetis along with Callibaetis spinners in the late morning. But the best action has shifted to the afternoons, with a good Callibaetis emergence and spinner fall. Have a good assortment of Callibaetis patterns in all phases of this insect’s life from emergers, to duns, and spinners. The Callibaetis are small this time of year so look for patterns in size 18 and 20 to work best. If the wind blows in the afternoon (most days), have some high floating Callibaetis as well. Of course, hoppers, beetles, and ants should always be in your box this time of year. It will not be long before we start seeing Mahogany Duns and October Caddis as well. These bugs indicate that fall has arrived, and winter is just around the corner. Once they show up, the fish will key on them, so be sure to have several in your box.
Big WoodThe Wood seems to be back on track now that the flows have dropped. Keep in mind, it is still higher than normal for this time of year. The cool nights and shorter days will trigger the Hecuba (aka Red Quill) hatch, the last big mayfly of the year, and the fish will key on them. Your Green Drake flies, Parachute Hare’s Ear, or even Para-hoppers in a size 12 will work as imitations for this fly. Fall Baetis are also showing up in the afternoons. Be sure to have flies you can see well in the shallow riffles and afternoon glare in size 18 or 20. During slow times, try trailing a small nymph behind a hopper. There are plenty of small fish and a few decent ones for anglers who cover a lot of ground.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In