The flows are dropping on our local freestones an average of 200 cubic feet per second per week. This is opening more water every day and should help anglers spread out and alleviate pressure around the heavily used access points. As flows drop, the fish will also seek new holding water and spread out. There are still plenty of big bugs around, but the fish are growing leery of them. Often downsizing your fly is the best way to fool the fish. Change is also the theme for Silver Creek; with each passing day, the Trico hatch will build momentum.
While the fishing on the Creek is still slow, the morning hatch activity has improved thanks to the warmer weather. Expect the Trico and Baetis spinner falls to build in the morning; the timing depends on the air temp. At the moment, Baetis are the more prevalent bug. Before the bugs come down, try fishing a Callibaetis spinner or a female Trico Dun. A small nymph can also be effective. Once the hatch is done, look for the damsels to be the main fare. The Creek can slow down during the heat of the day, especially if there is no wind. If a breeze does pick up, try terrestrials or high floating damsel patterns.
There are good numbers of small fish being found on the Wood. This bodes well for the future. With flows coming down quickly, more options for fishing are opening up each day. Still, wading the middle and lower reaches of the river is pushy, but crossing in select areas is possible. The Wood north of town is wadable but is receiving a bulk of the fishing pressure at the moment. The Green Drakes have arrived on the upper river, and we will see this hatch to taper off this week. When you get rejections, it is time to downsize your flies.
Warm Springs is very wadable and is fishing fair. Fish and Game is planning on stocking the river around the bridges and easy access points this week. This is a good option if the Wood is still too pushy for you.
The flows are at 1,230 cubic feet per second. This is an optimal drift boat flow. The Salmon flies have mostly finished up for the year, but there are still Mormon Crickets along some stretches of the river. You should also see some Pink Alberts during the day and a blizzard of caddis in the evening.
Decent fishing can be found on the North Fork and on the East Fork above Wildhorse. Tactically speaking, search the water using a dry dropper rig. When you do find fish, but get refusals, quickly switch to a smaller fly in size 14 or 16. Your best approach is to cover as much water as possible.
The flows below the dam are high at over 900 cubic feet per second. Hopefully, in late July or August, the flows will return to fishable levels.
The Salmon river is steadily dropping and fishing well. With high water on the Wood, it is seeing fishing pressure like it has never seen before, and the fish are feeling the stress. Please handle fish properly and be courteous when wading, at boat ramps, and during floats. Dry fly (some Green Drakes and Golden Stones) activity remains good until the heat of the day, then the nymph game takes over. As per usual, foam dries and larger stone fly droppers work great.
Penny Lake, Heagle Park Pond, Lake Creek, and Gaver’s Lagoon have all been recently stocked. If you are looking for a fun spot to have a family picnic and catch a few fish, give these a go.
