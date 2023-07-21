Bret Bishop

The flows are dropping on our local freestones an average of 200 cubic feet per second per week. This is opening more water every day and should help anglers spread out and alleviate pressure around the heavily used access points. As flows drop, the fish will also seek new holding water and spread out. There are still plenty of big bugs around, but the fish are growing leery of them. Often downsizing your fly is the best way to fool the fish. Change is also the theme for Silver Creek; with each passing day, the Trico hatch will build momentum.

Silver Creek

While the fishing on the Creek is still slow, the morning hatch activity has improved thanks to the warmer weather. Expect the Trico and Baetis spinner falls to build in the morning; the timing depends on the air temp. At the moment, Baetis are the more prevalent bug. Before the bugs come down, try fishing a Callibaetis spinner or a female Trico Dun. A small nymph can also be effective. Once the hatch is done, look for the damsels to be the main fare. The Creek can slow down during the heat of the day, especially if there is no wind. If a breeze does pick up, try terrestrials or high floating damsel patterns.

