Green Drakes continue to hatch on many of our local fisheries and should continue to bring fish throughout the week. The fishing continues to improve as the water drops and more options begin to open up. As we head into the middle of July, remember to be kind to your fellow anglers, respect private property, and always return the trout to the water as quickly as possible.
The Creek has been slow but is showing improvement. A small number of Tricos have been spotted around the Loving Creek area, but not enough to get fish into pods. Now that summer has arrived, this bug should pick up steam over the next few weeks. The main morning bug is still the very small Baetis mixed with a few Callibaetis. The hatch can happen any time during late morning. In the afternoon, Callibaetis Spinners and Blue Damsels take the stage in the slower portions of the Creek. Of course, beetles and ants are good flies to try during the heat of the day or if the wind blows. Late in the evening, after the sun has left the water, expect a very brief explosion of insect activity and feeding fish.
The Wood is still very high and wade fishing should be done with caution. The river is not ready to cross in most places, so wading is limited. The areas around bridges and easy public access points will get a lot of pressure over the next week so you will need to be creative in your approach. Thankfully, it should continue to drop between 200 to 400 cubic feet per second over the next week. If you decide to scout around, there are some good fishing opportunities. Green Drakes can be found on the Wood south of town. Before and after the Drakes hatch, or if you just don’t see any bugs, try searching the shallows with a dry dropper rig, a double nymph rig, or a streamer.
This Big Wood tributary can be good and typically becomes wadable and fishable before the Wood. At the moment, it is still a tad high, but decent fishing can be found if you are willing to move around a bit. Use the same flies and tactics as the Wood.
The flows are at 1,200 cubic feet per second, perfect for drift boats. This is the week we should see salmon flies reach the upper portions of the stream. Try big Stonefly patterns as well as Cicadas and Mormon Crickets fished on the banks with structure and cover. If dries are slow, try fishing the riffles and seams with with nymphs.
Still too high to fish for a full day outing for a group; however, an adventurous angler may find a slow spot to catch a fish or two. This drainage is going to be slow to drop but should get fishable at about the same rate as the Wood. Be patient! The flows below the dam are high at over 900 cubic feet per second. Hopefully, in late July or August, the flows will return to fishable levels.
This river is prime for floating. Even walk and wade fishermen are finding places to park and fish. You will find a good mix of bugs hatching throughout the day and these fish tend to look up. Additionally, the Yankee Fork Dredge Ponds, Kids Creek Pond, Stanley Lake, or Alturas Lake have all been recently stocked.
Penny Lake, Heagle Park Pond, Lake Creek, and Gaver’s Lagoon have all been recently stocked. If you are looking for a fun spot to have a family picnic and catch a few fish, give these a go.
Magic, the Little Wood, and Mackay reservoirs are fishing well for freshly stocked as well as resident trout. You may need to adjust your strategies for fishing as the water begins to warm, like fishing early and late or seeking influxes of cool water
