Bret Bishop

Green Drakes continue to hatch on many of our local fisheries and should continue to bring fish throughout the week. The fishing continues to improve as the water drops and more options begin to open up. As we head into the middle of July, remember to be kind to your fellow anglers, respect private property, and always return the trout to the water as quickly as possible.

Silver Creek

The Creek has been slow but is showing improvement. A small number of Tricos have been spotted around the Loving Creek area, but not enough to get fish into pods. Now that summer has arrived, this bug should pick up steam over the next few weeks. The main morning bug is still the very small Baetis mixed with a few Callibaetis. The hatch can happen any time during late morning. In the afternoon, Callibaetis Spinners and Blue Damsels take the stage in the slower portions of the Creek. Of course, beetles and ants are good flies to try during the heat of the day or if the wind blows. Late in the evening, after the sun has left the water, expect a very brief explosion of insect activity and feeding fish.

