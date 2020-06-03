Last week’s warm weather brought the local freestones up to the highest levels of the season. With pleasant temperatures dominating the forecast for the remainder of the week, the flows should remain high, but slowly come down again as we move into June. Even though the water is up, there are still plenty of fishing options around the Valley. Be patient; excellent big bug fishing is right around the corner.
SILVER CREEK—When fishing the Preserve, remember the visitor center is closed. Look for the posted information at each access for a QR code allowing you sign in via your phone. It is easy and required if you are utilizing the property. The hatches have been good in the early afternoon. Expect PMDs, Callibaetis, and Baetis to hatch depending on here you are on the Creek. Thanks to the warm weather, the Brown Drakes are expected to start hatching any day. Remember this hatch begins in the lower portions of the Creek and moves up river as the hatch progresses.
BIG WOOD RIVER—The flows have jumped to over 1,000 CFS over the last few days. The middle and lower Big Wood River are off color, but the upper river is still relatively clear. This is a good time to fish side channels and avoid wading. Stay mobile and hit a few easy access areas and you are sure to find fish eating nymphs or streamers. You may also look at Warm Springs as this tributary is the first to drop and fish well.
BIG LOST RIVER—Like the Wood, the Upper lost has gone up. While a persistent angler can find a spot or two to wet a line, the fishing is limited. The Lower Lost has also come up to around 400 CFS which is very difficult to wade. This area should improve over the next couple of weeks as the water drops.
SALMON RIVER—The flows are up, but expert boaters are still floating. Wait to go wade fishing until the runoff subsides. At the moment, nymphing is the most productive. Hopefully by mid-June we will see some stoneflies fluttering about.
SOUTH FORK OF THE BOISE—The South Fork is perfect for floating. Focus on the banks with large foam flies and droppers. With the heavy flows, the fish tend to concentrate in the side channels and around structure. The best action is late with prolific caddis.
STILLWATER OPTIONS—If you are looking to do something different, try one of or local reservoirs. Magic, Mackay and the Little Wood reservoirs can be fished either from shore or from a float tube. Please be aware of the spring winds that can make boating/ tubing unsafe. As for techniques, try pulling a team of small leech patterns in black, brown or olive on an intermediate or type 3 or 5 sinking line. Suspending chironomids at the right depth can also be effective.
