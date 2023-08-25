Fishing report Bret

With the deluge of Hurricane Hilary behind us, the rivers are dropping and clearing quickly. Still, you will want to check with your local fly shops about water clarity and flows before committing to a drive outside the valley. As we return to a more normal late August weather pattern, you will notice that the small bugs of summer are starting to fade and the hopper fishing is heating up.

Silver Creek

You might consider fishing the Creek midday to capitalize on the afternoon Callibaetis and hopper action. However, there is still some morning activity with a handful of Tricos and Beatis fluttering about. While the early fishing is slow, you will find solitude. The afternoon Callibaetis should continue to improve and you will need a good selection of emergers, duns, and spinners in smaller sizes (16 and 18). This mayfly can handle a stiff breeze, unlike Tricos and Baetis, and having some hackle stacker patterns can save the day. It is not a bad idea to rig a Callibaetis rod with lighter tippet and a hopper rig with heavy tippet to be prepared to switch patterns between the inconsistent afternoon winds.

