Fishing report Bret

True August fishing has returned with the warmer weather. As expected, the best fishing comes early and late, but already there is a hint of fall in the air. The days are getting shorter, and the morning temps are cool enough to require a light jacket. The fish are keenly aware of this change and should begin feeding with more vigor throughout the day as we transition into fall. So, as the small bug hatches wane, look for the hopper fishing to improve.

Silver Creek

Now that warm weather has returned, the Tricos have as well. The morning activity is a nice mix of Tricos, Baetis, Callibaetis, and depending on your location you may even find some PMDs. We are late in the hatch cycle, so bring your “A” game. When the hatch subsides, expect the wind to pick up. This is perfect for hopper and damsel fishing. In the evening, caddis, PMDs, and a ton of mosquitoes take the stage. While reports have been mixed, trout are spreading throughout the Preserve.

Load comments