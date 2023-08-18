True August fishing has returned with the warmer weather. As expected, the best fishing comes early and late, but already there is a hint of fall in the air. The days are getting shorter, and the morning temps are cool enough to require a light jacket. The fish are keenly aware of this change and should begin feeding with more vigor throughout the day as we transition into fall. So, as the small bug hatches wane, look for the hopper fishing to improve.
Now that warm weather has returned, the Tricos have as well. The morning activity is a nice mix of Tricos, Baetis, Callibaetis, and depending on your location you may even find some PMDs. We are late in the hatch cycle, so bring your “A” game. When the hatch subsides, expect the wind to pick up. This is perfect for hopper and damsel fishing. In the evening, caddis, PMDs, and a ton of mosquitoes take the stage. While reports have been mixed, trout are spreading throughout the Preserve.
We are very fortunate to have such robust flows heading into the second half of August. That said, wading is still pushy; this is a good year to invest in a wading staff. Reports suggest that there are plenty of healthy small trout to be found and a handful of larger trout for persistent anglers. Bug-wise, Tricos, caddis, Pinks, spruce moths, and small crane flies can be found throughout the day.
While the flows are getting low, fishing is still decent. Beginners can find success around the bridges for stocked fish and seasoned anglers can find a challenge looking for wild fish off the beaten path.
Flows remain at 1,200 cubic feet per second. Drifting is still your best option with a few spots to wade along the roadside. Reports have been mixed, and the big fish can be hard to find. Still, there are plenty of whitefish to keep you busy. Try hoppers along the banks. Expect Pink Alberts during the afternoon and a variety of caddis both early and late.
The East Fork above Wildhorse is getting low, but stealthy anglers are still finding success. Below Wildhorse and the North Fork confluences fishing remains consistent. The cool evenings have pushed the bug activity to the middle of the day. Hoppers are a great option but will often receive a short strike. Smaller bugs and a careful presentation are a must. You will find the same bugs here as the Wood.
The flows below the dam remain high at 650 cubic feet per second making wading very difficult. There are a few spots where an angler can wet a line, but access is very limited. These high flows are going to continue until the reservoir is drained and repairs can be made on the gates.
The Salmon continues to shine despite the pressure from anglers. The warm weather has brought the Spruce Moths back in the mornings and hoppers are a good option in the afternoon. Floaters are still finding enough water on the lower river and adventurous anglers can find good walk-and-wade opportunities up and down the river.
Penny Lake, Heagle Park Pond, Lake Creek, and Gaver’s Lagoon have all been recently stocked. If you are looking for a fun spot to have a family picnic and catch a few fish, give these a go.
