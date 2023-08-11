Last week felt like fall. This week, the weather looks to be drying out and warming up. Still, you may want to check the daily highs before committing to wet wading. Also, the early morning hatches are beginning to thin so be prepared for selective feeders. It is a good practice to fill your boxes with a variety of imitations of the same bug as well as a spool of extra light fluorocarbon to help turn refusals into takes. As the summer time hatches fade, fish can be found throughout the day, but anglers will need to be creative with terrestrials, nymphs, or streamers to get action.
The Trico hatch slowed a bit with the cooler weather, but as things warm up again we should see some more decent spinner falls this week before it fades by the end of the month. Expect the morning spinner fall to be followed by Baetis and Callibaetis. Fly-wise, have a variety of patterns to match the variety of bugs. Once the morning feed subsides, try Damsels or Callibaetis spinners on the few remaining surface feeders. If the wind blows, shorten your leader and try your favorite terrestrial (beetles, ants, or hoppers). Small nymphs can also be productive.
The pressure is light on the Wood as most of the guides are finding alternatives out of the valley. The fishing has been good for smaller fish with some persistent anglers finding decent fish. In the late morning, there are plenty of Tricos, micro caddis, Baetis, Rusty Spinners, and small crane flies to keep fish active. During the afternoons, the bugs disappear, but the fish can still be found with hoppers, ants, and nymphs. When searching for fish during the slow periods, try a small nymph in size 16 or 18 off the bend of a high floating parachute or hopper and search all the likely holding water.
While it is getting low, Warm Springs is fishing well for stocked fish and a few wild fish. If you enjoy small stream fishing and a stealthy approach, this is a great option. You will find the same bugs here you find on the Wood.
Flows remain at 1,200 cubic feet per second. Drifting is still your best option with a few spots to wade along the roadside. Expect Pink Alberts midday and a variety of caddis both early and late.
The Upper Lost continues to fish well despite the heavy angler pressure, especially through the middle of the day as the water warms and the bugs get active. To be successful, keep moving around to find fish that have not been pestered the day before. While these fish are opportunistic feeders and will usually give an attractor dry fly a try, they may only give you one chance. For flies, take along an assortment of your favorite attractor dry flies and nymphs as well as your standard parachute patterns and small nymphs.
The flows below the dam remain high at over 750 cubic feet per second making wading nearly impossible. These high flows are going to continue until the reservoir is drained and repairs can be made on the gates.
The flows are still good for floating on the lower river; however, if you choose to wade fish, there are plenty of pull offs to park your car and search this wonderful fishery up and down the river. Expect to find sporadic Spruce Moths and hoppers clicking throughout the day.
Penny Lake, Heagle Park Pond, Lake Creek, and Gaver’s Lagoon have all been recently stocked. If you are looking for a fun spot to have a family picnic and catch a few fish, give these a go.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In