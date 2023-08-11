Bret Bishop

Last week felt like fall. This week, the weather looks to be drying out and warming up. Still, you may want to check the daily highs before committing to wet wading. Also, the early morning hatches are beginning to thin so be prepared for selective feeders. It is a good practice to fill your boxes with a variety of imitations of the same bug as well as a spool of extra light fluorocarbon to help turn refusals into takes. As the summer time hatches fade, fish can be found throughout the day, but anglers will need to be creative with terrestrials, nymphs, or streamers to get action.

Silver Creek

The Trico hatch slowed a bit with the cooler weather, but as things warm up again we should see some more decent spinner falls this week before it fades by the end of the month. Expect the morning spinner fall to be followed by Baetis and Callibaetis. Fly-wise, have a variety of patterns to match the variety of bugs. Once the morning feed subsides, try Damsels or Callibaetis spinners on the few remaining surface feeders. If the wind blows, shorten your leader and try your favorite terrestrial (beetles, ants, or hoppers). Small nymphs can also be productive.

