Idaho-based Courageous Kids Climbing announced that it will conduct the first-ever national climbing competition for first responders as a fundraiser for the organization. The event is planned for Saturday, June 12, from 1- 5 p.m. at The Commons Climbing Gym in Boise.
The competition is open to all first responders, including those who are retired. Regardless of climbing skill level, first responders from law enforcement, fire, emergency medical services, search and rescue, ski patrols and other agencies are invited to participate. Members of the military are also encouraged to come out and compete. Volunteers, part-time and full-time first responders are welcome.
The competition is limited to the first 50 competitors registered to the event. Those first responders who register in advance pay $20 while those who pay at the door pay $25, with proceeds donated to Courageous Kids Climbing. Courageous Kids Climbing has provided free opportunities for people between the ages of 3 months and 103 years with special needs—physical or developmental—to experience the various forms of rock climbing in Idaho, Washington, California, Nevada and Arizona.
The competition will include a women’s and a men’s division and medals will be awarded for the top three finishers in each. In addition to competing as individuals, four competitors can get together to form a team, ideally representing a specific agency, to compete for medals in the team division. There is no additional charge to compete in the team division.
Various prizes will be raffled off for the event. For more information or to register for the competition, contact courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com.
