21-07-28 galena Grinder 2 Roland.jpg (copy)

Whit Henry’s Galena Grinder is one of the region’s oldest mountain bike races.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Clip in and get ready to “grind”: The Galena Grinder, one of the valley’s hallmark cycling events, hits the trails north of Ketchum on Saturday, July 15.

This year’s races are getting started with the flagship marathon distance starting at 7:30 a.m. at Galena Lodge, 23 miles north of town.

Held in honor of Wood River High School graduate Whit Henry, the annual races around Galena Lodge offer something for a host of abilities, ages, even weight classes. Racers will compete across multiple courses in many categories, ranging from pros to hobbyists, 9-year-olds to “clydesdales”—riders tipping the scales at more than 200 pounds.

Load comments