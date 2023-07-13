Clip in and get ready to “grind”: The Galena Grinder, one of the valley’s hallmark cycling events, hits the trails north of Ketchum on Saturday, July 15.
This year’s races are getting started with the flagship marathon distance starting at 7:30 a.m. at Galena Lodge, 23 miles north of town.
Held in honor of Wood River High School graduate Whit Henry, the annual races around Galena Lodge offer something for a host of abilities, ages, even weight classes. Racers will compete across multiple courses in many categories, ranging from pros to hobbyists, 9-year-olds to “clydesdales”—riders tipping the scales at more than 200 pounds.
The Grinder will feature the 50-mile marathon, 25-mile Cat. 1 expert course, 10-mile Cat. 3 beginner race, a 10-mile adaptive race, a 7.5-mile junior/youth course, and a 1.5-mile “grommet” course for young children.
“The Galena Grinder is a classic Idaho mountain bike race!” said event organizer Twisted Turtle Racing. “This challenging course in an amazing and historic setting separates this event from others like it. Racers will tackle tough climbs and blazing descents on a mixture of classic and modern single track and a few forest service roads.”
The main event is the 50-mile Pro/Open Marathon race connecting two laps of the cross-country trails that encircle Galena Lodge, which has an elevation of 7,300 feet.
Last year, Seattle’s Stephen Mull completed the newly rerouted course in 4:35:16 to take the crown. That put Mull nearly 12 minutes ahead of Hailey’s Eric Chizum (4:46:59) and almost 20 minutes ahead of Peter Noon (4:54:31) of Anchorage, Alaska. Hailey’s Courtney Boyd, one of two women in the division, won the Women’s Marathon in 6:02:04, beating Karoline Droege of Ketchum (6:15:01).
The marathoners go off first on Saturday. Next up is the cross-country division in the 25- and 10-mile competitions at 9 a.m., the adaptive racers at 9:10 a.m., the youth at 9:15 a.m. and the groms at 9:17 a.m.
Kids awards are at noon, with other awards to follow at 2:30 p.m. The buffet lunch runs from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Registration is open through event organizer Twisted Turtle Racing at galenagrinder.athlete360.com. Marathoners pay $60, adults $50, and kids in the 7-mile race pay $40. The race is free for adaptive cyclists.
The event is held in memory of Whit Henry, a 2001 Wood River High School graduate, who died July 2, 2003, in an accident on U.S. 20 between Timmerman Hill and Fairfield. He became a passionate cyclist before his death at the age of 20.
