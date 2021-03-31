The Die Incredible Vimin Alpine Shredders (DIVAS) Program managed to cap off another season.
Ran through the Sun Valley Snowsports School, the DIVAS were full of top-flight instructors despite COVID-19 practices throughout the winter. Situations may have been different this year, but Baldy served as a welcome reprieve for the ladies.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, the DIVAS group was cut from 140 participants to 90.
According to DIVAS organizer Nicky Elsbree, the on-snow quality of the program surpassed expectations this year.
The groups of women—intermediate through expert—were introduced to a different theme each week, which served as stepping stones for overall skier improvement.
“Managing a smaller group during a pandemic made sense and the vibe of the three-day-per-week program was fun and focused,” Elsbree said in a statement. “This year we kept it simple and kept it to the mountain and were reminded that ‘less is more.’”
Typically, the DIVAS program hosts several parties throughout the season, allowing participants from other days and groups to meet each other.
According to the resort, DIVAS provided a welcome outlet of learning, connecting and feeling free up on the hill.
