The 49th annual Zions Boulder Mountain Tour wrapped up another successful return to in-person skiing on Saturday with nearly 800 total participants in the event’s live Full Boulder (34-kilometer) and Half Boulder (15-kilometer) races.
Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Gold Team member and Paralympian Jake Adicoff was the top local finisher, taking fourth overall—and first in the para skier category—when he completed the Full Boulder in 1 hour, 18 minutes, 47.1 seconds.
But for a second time in less than a month, everyone was chasing Alaska Pacific Nordic Center’s David Norris, who won the Full Boulder with a time of 1 hour, 17 minutes, 8.7 seconds.
Norris, who also won the Sun Valley Invitational Classic Mass 15K on Jan. 16, clipped fellow Alaska Pacific skier—and 2018 Winter Olympian—Tyler Kornfield (1:18:13.3) and Utah’s Jack Hegman (1:18:14.3).
The top female finisher was University of Utah’s Leah Lange, who finishd 30th overall in the Full Boulder with a time of 1:27:02.3. Former SVSEF Gold Team member Mary Rose was the No. 2 female finisher (1:27:03.7), 31st overall.
On the Half Boulder, the top skier was female Paralympian and Boise-native Dani Aravish, who finished with 39:48.0.
For more of this story, pick up the Sports section in Wednesday’s edition of the Idaho Mountain Express.
Here are the results for the Full Boulder and Half Boulder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In