The early birds were out last weekend, grinding though what would be a showcase for young cyclists in the 19th annual Whit Henry Galena Grinder.
The cyclocross festival saw 120 racers compete, with the youngest 8 years old.
With the Sun Valley Tour de Force road rally taking place the same day, the Grinder began at 7:30 a.m. with its 50-mile marathon.
As the day went on, racers also competed in the 25-mile expert course, 20-mile sport course and the 10.5-mile beginner course.
A new 7-mile junior/youth course and children’s mini-course were a huge successes as well.
As for the results, Marcis Shelton, 18, of Mill Valley, Calif., clocked in with the fastest overall time in the 25-mile Cat. 1 pro/expert course. Shelton raced in the Pro/Open category in 1 hour, 59 minutes, 36.7 seconds.
Coming in with a time of 2:04:10.7 was James Roloff, 21, of Boise in the same Pro/Open category.
The Pro/Open category also saw successful times from Sun Valley Devo riders.
Noah Spangenberg narrowly edged Oliver Smith by two-hundredths of a second down the stretch for third place. Spangenberg (2:08:38.7) and Smith (2:08:38.9) led Sun Valley Devo riders in the category.
Other notable riders from Sun Valley Devo were Zane Lyon (2:11:36.4) and Dexter Morrison (2:18:31.1).
“I think the kids who are serious about racing on our high school team surely showed their ability,” Sun Valley Devo coach Eric Chizum said. “The kids got some great racing experience from a larger pack of adults out there.”
The 25-mile expert race saw Ben Elumbaugh (2:17:33.5) take first overall with Noah Shelton (2:20:2.9) and Carter Ramsey (2:20:05.4) following.
For the 25-mile expert female racers, Christin Reuter (2:38:20.9), Eva Lintereur (2:57:38.5) and Sandi Hagel (2:59:39.9) rounded out the top-3 finishers.
For the behemoth 50-mile marathon, Sam Sweetser (4:18:42.2) outlasted former Ketchum local Joshua Berry (4:34:28.3).
Lance Lintereur (2:19:58) took first in the 20-mile Cat. 2 sport course. Ramsey Marquis (2:24:02) and Spencer Stucky (2:25:10) followed.
To round out the long courses, Ruby Smith took first on the 20-mile female side with 2:28:14.
Below are the results from the Galena Grinder:
Results
Expert Male
1—Ben Elumbaugh, 2:17:33.5. 2—Noah Shelton, 2:20:02.9. 3—Carter Ramsay, 2:20:05.4. 4—Colin Reuter, 2:23:00.0. 5—Todd Hinders, 2:23:59.3. 6—Paul Clawson, 2:25:10.0. 7—Matt Shelton, 2:27:01.0. 8—Scott Grill, 2:36:52.0. 9—Ned Tomlinson, 2:36:57.4. 10—Ric Garner, 2:38:52.2.
11—Tristan Jones, 2:41:15.6. 12—Shin Hasegawa, 2:50:09.8. 13—Nate Scales, 2:55:39.3. 14—Matt McNeal, 2:55:39.6. 15—Chester Heeger, 3:05:44.5. 16—Herberth Corrales, 3:19:41.2.
Expert Female
1—Christin Reuter, 2:38:20.9. 2—Eva Lintereur, 2:57:38.5. 3—Sandi Hagel, 2:59:39.9. 4—Whitney Millin, 3:10:11.0. 5—Maureen Murphy, 3:14:02.2. 6—Alexa Turzian, 3:18:45.0. 7—Clare Lintereur, 3:22:46.9. 8—Erin Sweetser, 3:27:08.3.
Pro/Open Male
1—Marcis Shelton, 1:59:36.7. 2—James Roloff, 2:04:10.7. 3—Noah Spangenberg, 2:08:38.7. 4—Oliver Smith 2:08:38.9. 5—Gavin Galyardt, 2:09:53.8. 6—Zane Lyon, 2:11:36.4. 7—Dexter Morrison, 2:18:31.1. 8—Jedd Young, 2:20:19.1. 9—Dave Harrison, 2:20:39.8. 10—Dien Toussaint, 2:26:35.9.
11—Bode Welch, 3:00:07.3. 12—Matt Hinners, 7 3:25:18.7.
Marathon Open Male
1—Sam Sweetser, 4:18:42.2. 2—Joshua Berry, 4:34:28.3. 3—Kolby Carpenter, 4:40:52.1. 4—Bret Campbell, 4:43:24.0. 5—Michael Black, 4:48:18.3. 6—Adam Greene, 4:51:41.5. 7—Sam Young, 4:59:28.3. 8—Mike Baughman, 5:08:59.0. 9—Joel Brazil, 5:15:52.5. 10—Kevin Dagostino, 5:20:02.6.
11—Skye Allsop, 5:22:27.2. 12—Travis Presnell, 5:35:38.8. 13—Guy Fazzio, 5:40:17.9. 14—Jeff Wogoman, 5:47:02.9. 15—Seth Goicoechea, 6:10:33.4.
Marathon Open Female
1—Amelia Fass, 6:35:34.6. 2—Natalie Osborne, 6:46:46.9.
Marathon Singlespeed Male
1—Adam Smith, 5:20:41.0.
Junior 11-12 Male
1—Crow Teitge, 45:50.0. 2—Drake Lovlien, 49:25.0. 3—Townes Van Der Meulen, 49:26.0. 4—Kobi Bilbro, 49:56.0. 5—Oliver Zell, 56:19.0. 6—Angus Ramsay, 1:02:34.0. 7—Quinten Siniff, 1:16:37.0.
Junior 11-12 Female
1—Fleur Brazil, 51:27.0. 2—Avery Kahre, 56:19.0. 3—Mariah Garner, 1:00:12.0. 4—Zoe Liberatore, 1:13:50.9.
Junior 13-14 Male
1—Cruz Bilbro, 48:15.0. 2—Kai Van Bueren, 49:52.0. 3—Tristan Boloix 50:53.0.
Junior 8-and-under Male
1—Skye Greene, 57:18.0. 2—Cody Lloyd, 1:02:07.0.
Junior 8-and-under Female
1—Lilly Smith, 2:20:59.0.
Junior 9-10 Male
1—Henry Flynn, 49:57.0. 2—Thijs Lloyd, 54:48.0. 3—Jett Van Bueren, 56:21.0. 4—Ethan Chizum, 1:02:07.0. 5—Deklyn Carlson, 1:02:43.0.
Junior 9-10 Female
1—Pepper Spangenberg, 1:17:32.0.
Beginner Male
1—C Shane Kelsey, 1:12:00.0. 2—Sean Flynn, 1:25:11.0. 3—Kaden Siniff, 1:25:25.0. 4—Jake Lintereur, 1:56:00.0. 5—Greg Tapper, 3:56:06.1. 6— Eduardo Tapper, 3:56:12.5.
Beginner Female
1—Zoe Spangenberg, 1:04:51.0. 2—Paige DeHart, 1:06:21.0. 3—Aisley Grohusky, 1:08:12.0. 4—Mackenzie Haynes, 1:15:45.0. 4—Payette Spangenberg, 1:15:45.0. 6—Marie Lintereur, 1:24:14.0. 7—Grace Kahre, 1:30:46.0.
Sport Clydesdale Male
1—Loren Shinn, 3:01:59.9. 2—Chris Behunin, 3:14:30.9. 3—Mike Voegele, 3:30:08.2.
Sport Male
1—Lance Lintereur, 2:19:58.0. 2—Ramsey Marquis, 2:24:02.0. 3—Spencer Stucky, 2:25:10.0. 4—Kyle Peppo, 2:25:37.0. 5—Jason Lloyd, 2:26:36.9. 6—Collin Sjobeck, 2:28:12.0. 7—Lou Lintereur, 2:32:19.0. 8—Scott Kahre, 2:45:30.6. 9—Jack Davis, 2:49:42.9. 10—Dan Zant, 3:04:03.4. 11—Steven Stokdyk, 3:51:29.8.
Sport Female
1—Ruby Smith, 2:28:14.0. 2—Kirsten DeHart, 2:34:49.0. 3—Kami York-Feirn, 3:18:04.8. 4—Heidi Dohse, 3:56:23.6.
