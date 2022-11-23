Any experienced skier is familiar with the pit-in-the-stomach feeling that comes from looking down a run with uncertainty, before ultimately saying “to hell with it” and shooting down the hill. As it turns out, even the world’s best are not immune to this sensation.

“It’s almost every other day where I look around and say, ‘What are we doing? Are we really professionals?’,” said Collin Collins, a veteran professional skier and Ketchum native. “There are so many moving parts, and it’s a constant learning process for us—and then there’s the snowmobiling, which is a whole ‘nother can of worms that can make us look silly sometimes.”

Collins and his crew, which is led by Ketchum’s most famous professional export, “Crazy” Karl Fosvedt, are known for what is known as “brapskiing,” or backcountry skiing accessed by snowmobiles (the name comes from the noise a revving snowmobile makes). Collins and the rest of the squad of Wood River Valley-raised skiers and boarders have made a renewed name for themselves and the Valley with Fostvedt’s “Brapski” series of movies, the second of which premiered this fall, and the third of which will be the crew’s main focus this upcoming winter.

