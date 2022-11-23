Any experienced skier is familiar with the pit-in-the-stomach feeling that comes from looking down a run with uncertainty, before ultimately saying “to hell with it” and shooting down the hill. As it turns out, even the world’s best are not immune to this sensation.
“It’s almost every other day where I look around and say, ‘What are we doing? Are we really professionals?’,” said Collin Collins, a veteran professional skier and Ketchum native. “There are so many moving parts, and it’s a constant learning process for us—and then there’s the snowmobiling, which is a whole ‘nother can of worms that can make us look silly sometimes.”
Collins and his crew, which is led by Ketchum’s most famous professional export, “Crazy” Karl Fosvedt, are known for what is known as “brapskiing,” or backcountry skiing accessed by snowmobiles (the name comes from the noise a revving snowmobile makes). Collins and the rest of the squad of Wood River Valley-raised skiers and boarders have made a renewed name for themselves and the Valley with Fostvedt’s “Brapski” series of movies, the second of which premiered this fall, and the third of which will be the crew’s main focus this upcoming winter.
“Primarily, our focus is just another ‘Brapski’ film with Karl, that’s kind of where all our sights are set right now. I really love what he’s doing,” Collins said. “He’s working really hard on it. And providing an awesome avenue for all of us [Sun Valley natives] to put our talent out there.”
The “Brapski” series are only about 20-30 minutes each, but Fostvedt gave a window into how much work goes into them in an interview earlier this year.
“We ended up with about 18 terabytes of footage [for “Brapski 2”]. We have thousands of hours that got compressed down to 25 minutes,” Fostvedt said in October.
The series features names that Wood River Valley residents will recognize. Wingtai Barrymore and McKenna Peterson are two local pros who spent time last winter traveling around the Idaho and Alaska backcountry for the film. Collin’s brother Harlan was a part of the team, too. Collins said that these aren’t just his professional peers—they’re also his everyday ski buddies.
“These are the people I ski with in a professional sense, but also on the average day on Baldy,” he said. “This is [the crew] I want to be with on a powder day.”
That crew also includes Chase Josey, an Olympic snowboarder and Hailey native who made an appearance in the first “Brapski,” as well as former X-Games athlete Banks Gilberti.
One thing unique to the scene in Sun Valley is that the relatively small population allows these established pros to develop meaningful relationships with the young up-and-comers.
“We have such a high rate of pros from here who came back here,” Collins said. “It’s amazing to see how our community has evolved. We’re bringing up more and more kids each year to be in these movies and become professional skiers. Coaching the ski team is another big thing that keeps me back here, because I love being able to pass on the stoke to the next generation.”
Collins’ dedication to serving as assistant coach of Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Big Mountain team comes from his own time spent in the arena of competitive youth skiing. Collins started out as a ski racer, then joined the mogul team just so he could hit jumps. Being able to coach young kids to do what he loves is reason enough to stick around town.
“We used to have to build all of our own jumps,” he said with a laugh. “We definitely didn’t have a team that catered to it. Now there is all this talent. The kids here are just unbelievable skiers and snowboarders, and the team provides them with a lot of opportunities.”
Collins did say, however, that he thinks the current state of the ski industry is such that the battle for these young athletes will be an uphill one.
“It’s easier to get recognition because of social media nowadays, but I do think [professional skiing] is less lucrative then it was 10, 15, 20 years ago,” he said. “[The sport] has grown so much and there’s a lot more people doing it, so you’re competing with many more talented people to get that spot.”
Nonetheless, Collins could not be more excited for another winter of shredding. He’s been around the world on planks, but knows he belongs at home.
“I went to school in Bozeman, Montana, and got even more into freestyle and backcountry skiing, and then I eventually dropped out of school and moved to Salt Lake City, just to be more around [the pro scene] and start filming, and that’s when I started getting sponsored and whatnot. Eventually, I’ve moved back home … it’s just a great community and we all collaborate, and film together. It’s pretty much a dream come true.” ￼
