Twenty-seven-year-old Chase Josey of Hailey was the sole American to advance to the finals of the Men's Halfpipe at the Bakuriani 2023 FIS Freestyle Ski, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships.

He finished in eighth place after the three-run final on Friday, March 3.

Teammates Joey Okesson, Chase Blackwell and Lucas Foster struggled to lace it together during the qualifying round.

