Twenty-seven-year-old Chase Josey of Hailey was the sole American to advance to the finals of the Men's Halfpipe at the Bakuriani 2023 FIS Freestyle Ski, Snowboard and Freeski World Championships.
He finished in eighth place after the three-run final on Friday, March 3.
Teammates Joey Okesson, Chase Blackwell and Lucas Foster struggled to lace it together during the qualifying round.
This is Josey’s fourth World Championships appearance, having previously competed in 2015, 2019, and 2021.
“I went front dub 10, cab 12, switch back 10, double chuk, front 12,” Josey said. “It’s a combo I’ve been working on for years, and it’s been good to land it in qualifiers and then land it again today. It’s just a tech combo that nobody’s really doing, so I’m just proud I landed it.
"It didn’t really get fully hooked up today, but I’ll take eighth. Today was my third time ever doing it in competition, so I’m just stoked on that.”
Sixteen-year-old Chaeun Lee of South Korea landed on top of the podium in his first World Championships appearance, followed by Valentino Guseli of Australia and Jan Scherrer of Switzerland.
“Today was good,” U.S. Snowboard Halfpipe Pro Team coach Maddy Schaffrick said. “We didn’t know what the weather was going to bring, but the pipe was in good shape. The snow consistency was a little strange just because it was soft but cold. But Chase rode really well. He’s a seasoned veteran, so he knows how to stay in his zone.”
