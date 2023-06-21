Hailey’s Chase Josey, 28, a 2022 U.S. Olympian, has earned another berth on the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Halfpipe Pro Team—this time for the 2023-24 competitive season.
Josey joins fellow 2022 Olympian men Lucas Foster and Joey Okesson, and veteran Chase Blackwell.
The four Halfpipe Pro women are two-time Olympic gold medalist halfpipe rider Chloe Kim, X Games champ Maddie Maestro, Bea Kim and Sonora Alba.
