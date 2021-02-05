The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Nordic team saw success in multiple classes over last weekend, Jan. 30-31, in Bozeman, Mont. for the Intermountain Junior National Qualifier races, with both days focusing on skate techniques.
Elijah Weenig took two first-place finishes over the two-day event. Weenig won the men’s U20 11-kilometer race on Saturday, Jan. 30, with a time of 30 minutes, 36.6 seconds. He then won the men’s U20 1.5-kilometer on Sunday with a time of 2 minutes, 45.65 seconds.
In the 11k race, SVSEF swept the top-3 with Eli Gore (32:17.4) and Quinn Wilson (32:22.1) coming in second and third, respectively.
Also in the 11k, SVSEF had Aiden Rasmussen (32:39.8) take fifth, Lane Myshrall (33:28.6) take seventh and Sebastian Radl-Jones (36:00.1) take 12th.
SVSEF then saw five more top-10 finishers place in the 1.5k race, with Rasmussen coming in fourth (2:52.35), Gore in fifth (2:54.64), Myshrall in sixth (2:54.64), Wilson eighth (3:00.89) and Radl-Jones 10th (3:03.86).
The SVSEF women’s U16 team showed a lot of depth in Sunday’s 1.5k race, with Berkeley Canfield winning the race with a time of 3:27.61.
Anika Vandenburgh followed with a second-place finish (3:27.80), then Jodiewillow Maguire took fifth (3:36.72), Aisley Grohusky took seventh (3:41.52), Eloise Herbert took 11th (3:44.05), Cora Faye Scott took 14th (3:49.50), Josephine Gilman took 18th (3:55.16), Mia Schaffner took 21st (4:00.13) and Lucy Carter took 24th (4:08.14).
On Saturday, Maguire finished in the 5.5k race with a time of 19:51.1. Gohusky followed with a sixth-place finish (19:52.5), Vandenburgh took ninth (20:06.5) and Scott took 10th (20:15.3).
In Sunday’s women U18 1.5k race, Anja Grover took first with 3:22.55. Lucienne Ludwig took third with 3:29.82.
Ludwig also took fourth in the U18 11k-race with 36:36.7.
Anja Jensen had a pair of second-place finishes for SVSEF. In the U20 11k, Jansen finished with 37:23.6, then she placed second with 3:31.83 in the 1.5k race.
In Saturday’s men’s U16 5.5k race, Galen Grohusky took fourth (16:13.5), Dexter Morrison took eighth (16:41.2), Dave Walters took 18th (17:26.4), Theodore Hobbs took 22nd (17:39.4) and Dylan Prabowo took 33rd (18:38.9).
Grohusky returned on Sunday to take third-place in the U16 1.5k race when he finished with 3:08.73.
Morrison took fifth (3:08.73), Hobbs took 14th (3:16.22), Walters took 18th (3:19.42) and Prabowo took 26th (3:25.83).
In the U18 11k, Bjorn Halvorsen took 10th-place with a time of 33:59.5. William Garlick took 19th (35:37.7), Remy De Saint Phalle took 29th (40:22.2) and Skylar Maguire took 31st (43:53.4).
In the U18 1.5k, Bjorn Halvorsen took fourth (2:53.51), Garlick took 13th (3:03.75), De Saint Phalle took 30th (3:42.94) and Maguire took 31st (4:19.13).
Rounding out the women’s side of the weekend, Katie Feldman took second in the women’s open 11k-race (33:34.2) and fourth in the 1.5k race (3:19.26).
Torin Vandenburgh took 23rd in the women’s U14 3k race (12:18.5) and 22nd in the 1.5k (5:00.99).
Annika Landis took first in the U23 11k race with a time of 33:26.6. Landis then also competed in the 1.5k race (3:15.40).
Rounding out the men’s weekend, Sam Wood took third in the men’s open 1.5k with a time of 2:49.02.
Sven Halvorsen took fifth place in the U14 1.5k race with a time of 3:41.02.
Next up for the SVSEF Nordic team is a race in McCall Feb. 13-14.
Bolger, Hagenburch racing overseas
SVSEF’s Johnny Hagenbuch is prepping while in Finland for the World Junior Championships, which is starting Feb. 9.
Hagenbuch is a part of the U.S. Team in attendance which also includes one of SVSEF’s alumni, Sydney Palmer-Leger, who is now skiing for the University of Utah.
Also, Gold Team Member Kevin Bolger, who is a USST member, is racing at FIS Cross-Country World Cup in Ulricehamn, Sweden, Feb. 6-7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In