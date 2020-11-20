The Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) and U.S. Paralympics Nordic Skiing (USPN) will partner this year to develop adaptive athletes from their first-time experience to the top levels of Nordic skiing and biathlon competition—including four planned events in the Sun Valley area.

In his new position as development coach, Wilson Dippo will lead the development of athletes and CAF’s winter sports programs to strengthen the Paralympic pathway and adaptive sports community.

With this newly established position, CAF athletes will not only have a skilled professional to introduce them to the sport, but a mentor to guide them to elite level training and competition.

“We are excited about this coaching collaboration as a way to reimagine developing athletes in ParaNordic skiing,” Director of USPN Eileen Carey said. “Wilson will be providing access to high-quality coaching to athletes where they live. We hope this model will be a blueprint for developing athletes in other regions throughout the country.”

Dippo raced for Bowdoin College in Maine before heading to Idaho, where he co-founded the first Paralympic sports club in the state.

As head coach for the Bogus Basin Nordic team, Dippo saw an opportunity to bridge the gap between adaptive-specific and existing sports programs in the community.

This winter, CAF-Idaho will host camps and clinics to develop skills and build the community of adaptive athletes and supporters who believe that life is a team sport.

To learn more, visit challengedathletes.org/Idaho and join the CAF-Idaho Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/CAFIdaho.

Below is the CAF-Idaho Winter Adaptive Sports Schedule, which is subject to change.

CAF-Idaho Schedule

Nov. 22, Cycling Time Trial........................................................Boise

Dec. 13-15, Nordic Dev. Team Clinic........................................McCall

Dec. 19, Climbing Clinic......................................................Twin Falls

Jan. 2, Bogus Challenge Race #1.............................................Boise

Jan. 2-3, Nordic Clinic.........................................................Twin Falls

Jan. 8-10, U.S. ParaNordic Race.......................................Big Sky, MT

Jan. 15, Amputee Day Alpine........................................Sun Valley

Jan. 16-17, Nordic Clinic..............................................Sun Valley

Jan. 24, Bogus Challenge Race #2.............................................Boise

Feb. 6, Boulder Mountain Tour......................................Sun Valley

Feb. 13-14, Nordic Race...........................................McCall/Ponderosa

Feb. 20, Biathlon, USPN Race............................................Yellowstone

Feb. 20, Bogus Challenge #3......................................................Boise

Feb. 26, Grant Night/43 Inc.......................................................Nampa

March 5-7, Western Youth................................................Jackson Hole

March 12-14, Amputee Ski Camp....................................Sun Valley

March 24-28, Biathlon ParaNationals..................................Yellowstone

