It was quite the weekend for the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation, as multiple skiers from all disciplines found the podium from across the United States and overseas.
SVSEF Cross-Country Comp Team skiers raced in the Intermountain Division Opener in West Yellowstone over the weekend, competing among some top-level athletes.
Boise native and current SVSEF Comp Team athlete Sammy Smith took a pair of first places in the Women’s IMD Freestyle Sprint (3 minutes, 41.20 seconds) on Dec. 18, and the Women’s Classic Distance U18/20 Race (15 minutes, 54 seconds) on Dec. 19. In the Classic Distance Race, Smith took second overall.
Others top finishers were Anja Gover (3:53.33) who took sixth in the Women’s Freestyle Sprint and Galen Grohusky (3:25.60) who took 10th in the Men’s Freestyle. Grohusky (30:00.4) also took sixth in the U18/20 Men’s Classic Distance.
“This was a great start to the season for our Comp Team skiers who are especially fired up to get back to having sprint heats,” SVSEF XC Comp Team coach Ashley Knox said.
Grover (16:56) also took fifth in the Women’s Classic Distance in the U18/20 category. Aurora Cramer (17:36) and Lucienne Ludwig (17:37.4) took 10th and 11th places, respectively.
In the U16 Girl’s Classic Distance, Cora Scott (17:45.0) took second, Jodie Maguire (18:13.2) and Berkeley Canfield (18:21.2) took sixth.
Sarchett takes third in Panorama slalom
Current U.S. Ski Team and SVSEF alum Ryder Sarchett placed third overall in the Nor-Am Cup Slalom in Panorama, British Columbia, on Dec. 15.
Sarchett earned 25.31 FIS points and 60 World Cup points as he took a time of 1:47.42. Norway’s Adam Hofstedt (1:46.34) took first and Switzerland’s Reto Maechler (1:46.97) took third.
Keefe takes first turns in St. Moritz
U.S. Paralympic Team Member and SVSEF Alpine Team skier Jesse Keefe competed in his first World Cup start in St. Moritz, Switzerland over the weekend. In the giant slalom, Keefe took 19th overall with 1:47.44.
Rotarun-Rip-A-Thon has big fundraising weekend
Nearly 800 supporters flocked to Hailey’s Rotarun for the Second annual Rotarun-Rip-A-Thon last week, which raised nearly $145,000 for the organization’s athlete financial aid program. More than $325,000 was awarded this past year in financial aid to help keep youth snow sport affordable for the youth of the Wood River Valley.
SVSEF athletes across all disciplines skied, skated and rode more than 3,000 laps at Rotarun between December 14 and 18 to help earn donations towards their team’s effort in the fundraiser, and the event culminated with the Rip-A-Thon Showcase on Saturday night with the top-level alpine, freestyle, freeski, cross country and snowboard athletes showcasing their skills under the lights in celebration of the season ahead. ￼
