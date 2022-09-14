BUCHWALTER RIDES TO A WIN: Brody Buchwalter won the Pro Male division of the Montana Enduro Series: Rendezvous Enduro on Sept. 3 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. The 2017 Wood River graduate finished in 33:00.5. He was in second place by 22.4 seconds heading into the final stage but finished 26.6 seconds ahead of his competitor on the 0.9-mile course.
