Like most skiers, Jake Adicoff was on snow in early elementary school. Even then, he was legally blind: While Jake was in utero, he contracted chickenpox; as a result, he has scars on both of the macula in his eyes. From birth, he had no vision in his right eye and very limited vision in his left.
But the Sun Valley resident was born to Nordic ski—and even he couldn’t ignore his talent. Come March, Adicoff will be competing at the 2022 Paralympic Games in Beijing with friend and Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Gold Team member Sam Wood as his guide.
The pairing has been nothing short of elite. On Jan. 13, Adicoff earned his first Para World Championship gold medal in the Men’s Middle C, Visually Impaired 12.5-kilometer cross-country race in Lillehammer, Norway. He finished first among 134 athletes, clocking a time of 33 minutes, 54 seconds.
“Being able to share that moment and help him is fun,” Wood said. “Win or lose, we have a good time. On the days you win, it’s a bit more special because you know everything went well. My job is to help Jake get as much out of himself as he can. If we win, that tells me I did my job because, in mind, we should be winning every day.”
A serendipitous comeback
Back in the middle of 2014, Adicoff had plans to go ski at Bowdoin College in Maine. A few days before Adicoff began his journey from Idaho to Maine, Sam Wood was making his trek the other way, from Maine to Idaho.
After high school, and before going to Middlebury College in Vermont, Wood spent a year with friend Braden Becker in the SVSEF Post Grad program.
The day before Adicoff was set to leave, Wood and Becker drove into Ketchum, and with not even a couch to crash on, Wood received a call from SVSEF Nordic Program Director Rick Kapala, telling the two lost skiers that he had found a house for them. That house was the home of Sam Adicoff and Sue Conner—Jake’s house.
So, Adicoff and Wood, going in the opposite direction, met briefly for 24 hours before Jake headed east. However, that brief meeting would have a lasting effect. The Adicoffs offered their house to Wood for two months, and Jake and Sam stayed in contact when Sam went back to Vermont.
The two also competed against each other while Adicoff was at Bowdoin and Wood was at Middlebury. They saw each other six weekends a year and spent three summers together training in Sun Valley.
“We have such a strong friendship, which makes the communication a lot easier while competing,” Adicoff said. “There are no barriers. It’s a different thing competing with a close friend that I’ve spent a lot of time with.”
By then, Adicoff had climbed through the ranks of the SVSEF junior Nordic development team and parlayed that into an impressive para skiing career. A Wood River High School product, Adicoff earned a lot of early success while at college. He was a U.S. Paralympics Nordic Skiing National Champion in 2014 and earned a sixth-place finish that same year at the Sochi Paralympics. He followed that up with a silver medal at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in the 10K classic.
After he graduated in 2018, though, Adicoff called it quits and moved on with his life as a computer engineer and moved to San Francisco. All was well for Adicoff, who was working at Uber.
Meanwhile, Wood stayed in the competitive circuit with the SVSEF as a Gold Team member. The two friends stayed in touch. Then, in 2020, COVID-19 hit, and everything changed. That April, Adicoff moved back to Ketchum and the two friends got an apartment together. Wood’s training motivated Adicoff, who hadn’t skied competitively for two years.
“Sam was skiing a lot and I was looking to get outside during the pandemic,” Adicoff said. “I had a good training partner, and I was just happy to go workout. I was casually training but didn’t realize I was getting back into shape.”
Soon, the competitive spirit reemerged. One day, Wood even told Adicoff that he was coming back, and that Wood was going to be his guide.
“Everyone else had a vision for Jake to return to the sport,” Wood said. “It just took him a little longer to figure it out than the rest of us. It really worked out well. Jake loves training and loves the sport more than anyone I know.”
With Wood’s guidance, Adicoff has had a resurgence in his career, which has the two friends eyeing gold at the Paralympics, which begin Friday, March 4, after the Olympics. The entire Paralympics will feature 78 events and will air on NBC and Peacock. ￼
