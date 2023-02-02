The 50th Annual Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Tour will take place Saturday, Feb. 4, on the Harriman Trail. The first wave will get things started at 10 a.m.
The field features World Cup-caliber racers to cross-country enthusiasts who embrace the “Tour” aspect of the 34km “Full Boulder” and the 15km half events. All ages are welcome. Racers are separated by waves, including Elite Men, and Elite Women, seeded by previous race times in the Tour or comparable marathon-distance races.
“We have a field of some of the best skiers in the US as well as many returning and new faces, all ready for a great day of skiing on an amazing course,” Chief of Start Rick Kapala said in a statement.
There are seven waves in the Full Boulder. This year, the in-person race field will be capped at 800 skiers for the full race and 200 skiers in the half.
After 50 years, Boulder Mountain Tour President Paddy McIlvoy said that the event has brought the community together with the love of cross-country skiing and has developed Sun Valley into “Nordic Town USA.”
“This race was born from the incredible efforts of passionate people who wanted to ski the most beautiful mountain valleys on the planet,” McIlvoy said. “They made this Nordic Town USA. We’ve had 50 great BMT’s so far; I can’t wait to see how amazing the next fifty are.”
Wolter is a graduate of Middlebury College, and current member of the SVSEF Gold Team. It is his first Boulder Mountain Tour.
No stranger to the Boulder, Mary Rose, 31, was runner-up to Leah Lange by .01 seconds in 2022. Rose was third in 2017, her last year dedicated to serious racing as a member of the SVSEF Gold Team. That year, she logged 12 top 10 finishes at the NorAm and Super Tour level and five podiums.
Many in the men’s top 10 are no strangers to the Harriman Trail. Jack Hegman, third place in 2022, will wear bib No. 2, followed by Nick Power in bib No. 3. Tucker McCrerey, Matt Gelso, Cole Morgan and four-time Olympian Andy Newell are also expected to contend for strong finishes.
2019 champion Erika Flowers is part of a wide-open women’s event with world-class competitors Annika Landis, Julie Davenport, Sarah Armstrong, Felicia Geisor, Alexa Turzian, Mariah Bredal, Hannah Russ and Jaime Bronga.
Post-race, the BMT Block Party and Awards Bash will be from 5-7:30 p.m. at Ketchum Town Square. Food and beverage trucks, awards, music are slated for the event. Raffle prizes include skis, boots, poles, clothing, bags, and training aids from sponsors and supporters. ￼
