Boulder Mountain Tour

A crowded podium awaited the winners of the Zion’s Bank Boulder Mountain Tour on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The 50th Annual Zions Bank Boulder Mountain Tour will take place Saturday, Feb. 4, on the Harriman Trail. The first wave will get things started at 10 a.m.

The field features World Cup-caliber racers to cross-country enthusiasts who embrace the “Tour” aspect of the 34km “Full Boulder” and the 15km half events. All ages are welcome. Racers are separated by waves, including Elite Men, and Elite Women, seeded by previous race times in the Tour or comparable marathon-distance races.

“We have a field of some of the best skiers in the US as well as many returning and new faces, all ready for a great day of skiing on an amazing course,” Chief of Start Rick Kapala said in a statement.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments