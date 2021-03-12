Scott Bocock and Paige Dehart led Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation skiers last weekend on the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain for the Laura Flood Memorial Cup.
Between all of the skiers, there were 87 boys and 68 girls.
Bocock took two first-place finishes in the men’s GS races, then one second-place finish in the second of two men’s slalom races. Caleb Horsch took a second-place finish in men’s GS.
Dehart took first place in both of the Women’s GS races.
Overall, SVSEF had a great showing. In a normal year, the race is only two days, but this year the race stretched across four days to accommodate COVID-19 safety protocols.
“We were able to provide eight races in four days, and it was completely a community effort from the volunteers, the mountain and the public for allowing us to close the trails,” SVSEF Alpine Director Will Brandenburg said in a statement. “At the end of the day, it shows a lot of mental strength from our youth because we had a really successful weekend. It takes a community, so I’m just really proud of the effort of all the pieces that came together. It was a successful race and a lot of kids did really well.”
There were two runs in each of the Men’s and Women’s GS and slalom races.
Other male skiers who finished well for SVSEF were Nills Galloway (first in men’s slalom), Nathan Gowe (four top-five finishes in GS and slalom) and Blake Blathum (third place and fourth place finish in slalom).
Other female skiers who finished well were Jessica Blackburn (first place in slalom, fourth place in GS), Marit Kaiser (two third-place finishes in slalom) and Agnes Intermesoli (second place in slalom).
