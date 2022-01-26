With near-perfect racing conditions, close to 60 competitors from at least four different states participated in the annual Intermountain Masters Skoch Cup on Jan. 12-13 at the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain.
Events included two super-G races, one giant slalom race and one slalom race. The first super-G was held in memory of Sun Valley masters racer Gene Timmons. The second super-G, giant slalom and slalom times combine to determine the overall fastest skiers of the weekend and winners of the Skoch Cup.
Ben Selznick—who trains with the Sun Valley Ski Club (SVSC)—took the overall title for the men, tallying wins in the Skoch Cup super-G and GS and a third in the slalom. SVSC skiers Chris Maxwell and Heather Black put in fine performances over the weekend as well. Black took the women’s entire Skotch Cup title with first-place finishes in each event. Maxwell won the men's slalom.
Both Maxwell and Black also won the Gene Timmons super-G.
Additional top-3 results for Sun Valley Ski Club racers by age class:
Men’s Class 12
Frank Ward (SG1:1st, SG2:2nd, GS:1st, SL:1st); Steve Slivinski (SG1:2nd, SG2:1st, GS:2nd, SL:2nd)
Men’s Class 11
Knut Olberg (SG1:1st, SG2:1st, GS:1st, SL:1st); Edgar Fenwick (SG1:2nd, SG2:2nd, GS:2nd, SL:2nd)
Men’s Class 10
Jim Ragan (GS:3rd, SL:3rd)
Men’s Class 9
Ken Dreyer (GS:2nd)
Men’s Class 8
Jim Berry (GS:3rd)
Men’s Class 7
John Campbell (SG1:2nd, SG2:1st, GS (Super Seed):2nd, SL:2nd); Chris Maxwell (SG1:1st, SG2:2nd, GS (Super Seed):4th, SL:1st)
Men’s Class 6
Jesse Foster (SG1:1st, SG2:2nd, GS (Super Seed): 3rd, SL:2nd)
Men’s Class 4
Ben Selznick (SG1:1st, SG2:1st, GS (Super Seed):1st, SL:1st)
Women’s Class 12
Anna Droege (SG1:2nd, SG2:1st, GS:1st, SL 1st); Nancy Auseklis (SG1:1st, SG2:2nd, GS:2nd, SL:2nd)
Women’s Class 9
Nancy Jordan (GS:3rd)
Women’s Class 7
Heather Black (SG1:1st, SG2:1st, GS:1st, SL:1st)
