Local skiers traveled to Oregon’s Mt. Bachelor for the 2023 U.S. Alpine Masters Nationals April 6-9.
There, they competed in two super giant slalom races, one giant slalom, and one slalom. At the end of the four days, the Intermountain Division claimed the Division Cup, with shining results from Sun Valley athletes.
Four locals brought home national championships in their age categories. They were Knut Olberg (Class 11), Chris Maxwell (Class 7), Jesse Foster (Class 6) and Heather Black (Class 7). Olberg and Foster defended their national champion titles from 2022, when the races were held at the Sun Valley resort.
Olberg, Maxwell, Foster, Black and Nancy Auseklis were also named to the 2023 Kappa Masters National Team based on combined points and highest results in three out of the four races held during the championships.
“While I’ve skied all my life, I did not start racing until my early 30s," Black said. "I have worked hard for 25 years to try and climb to the top step of the national podium. I’m beyond thrilled to have made it there at last and to be named to the Masters National Team—it is quite an honor.”
The 2023 National Speed Series belt buckles were presented at the final awards ceremony. Buckle winners from the Wood River Valley included first-place class finishers Olberg, Maxwell, Foster and Black. In second were Auseklis (Class 12) and Heather Foster (Class 6).
Nancy Sise Auseklis of Sun Valley presented the Al Sise Award, given out at the Nationals in honor of her father, Al Sise, a Hall of Fame inductee. Chris Maxwell of Sun Valley was the male recipient.
