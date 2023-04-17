Local skiers traveled to Oregon’s Mt. Bachelor for the 2023 U.S. Alpine Masters Nationals April 6-9.

There, they competed in two super giant slalom races, one giant slalom, and one slalom. At the end of the four days, the Intermountain Division claimed the Division Cup, with shining results from Sun Valley athletes.

Four locals brought home national championships in their age categories. They were Knut Olberg (Class 11), Chris Maxwell (Class 7), Jesse Foster (Class 6) and Heather Black (Class 7). Olberg and Foster defended their national champion titles from 2022, when the races were held at the Sun Valley resort.

Tags

Load comments