The scenic and demanding Pioneer Mountains proved a suitable test for 250 runners who competed at three distances during the 11th annual Standhope Ultra Challenge trail runs last Friday and Saturday, July 28-29.

Boise-area music teacher Ben Blessing founded the Standhope in 2013, and it has become an eagerly-awaited stop on the ultra-marathon race circuit. The views were magnificent, the volunteers always helpful and the trails reached heights of 11,000 feet.

Former Wood River High runner Benjamin Stout, 29, of Los Alamos, New Mexico, won the 60-kilometer (37.2-mile) race for 81 finishers by over one hour with a course-record time of six hours, 14 minutes and 34 seconds. The next fastest time was 7:27:41.

Load comments