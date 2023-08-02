The scenic and demanding Pioneer Mountains proved a suitable test for 250 runners who competed at three distances during the 11th annual Standhope Ultra Challenge trail runs last Friday and Saturday, July 28-29.
Boise-area music teacher Ben Blessing founded the Standhope in 2013, and it has become an eagerly-awaited stop on the ultra-marathon race circuit. The views were magnificent, the volunteers always helpful and the trails reached heights of 11,000 feet.
Former Wood River High runner Benjamin Stout, 29, of Los Alamos, New Mexico, won the 60-kilometer (37.2-mile) race for 81 finishers by over one hour with a course-record time of six hours, 14 minutes and 34 seconds. The next fastest time was 7:27:41.
It wasn’t the first rodeo for Stout, who started his trail running as a teenager in the Adams Gulch Run, then became a four-time winner of the Sun Valley Backcountry trail runs after helping the Wood River High boys’ cross-country team to its first state title in 38 years in 2010.
Stout, who grew up in Picabo and went to college at Gonzaga University, earned a berth on the 2018 U.S. Sky-running World Championship team in Scotland—a year after he established the Standhope Ultra 30k course record back in 2017 at age 23.
He returned to Ketchum this past week after winning four straight ultramarathons in New Mexico dating back to last August. Those included a 50-miler in 8:20:54 on May 20 in Los Alamos, and a 33-miler in February.
Sun Valley’s Mallory Tyler, 29, finished second among Standhope 60k women in 9:33:30, a couple of minutes ahead of Hailey’s Victoria Kent, 29, who was the third woman.
Former University of Oregon runner and wrestler Duke Wasteney, 36, of Ketchum, won the Standhope 30k event by over 10 minutes with a time of 2:59:51. Wasteney has captured the Standhope 60k in the past.
The leading 30k (18.6-mile) female was Leigh Anne Wasteney, 32, of Ketchum in 3.26:30, good for fourth place overall.
Winning the second annual Standhope Ultra 100-mile run among 12 contestants was Zachary Van Abbema, 40, of Idaho Falls in a course record 24:14:13. He was two hours ahead of Garrett Smith, 43, of Arizona (26:27:00).
The women’s 100-mile winner was Margaret Gordon, 47, of Albuquerque, New Mexico (35.20:00), good for sixth overall. Boise’s Emily Berriochoa, 44, was 11th overall with a time of 40:20:00. That was nearly 30 minutes faster than her Standhope time last year.
Top results and local Blaine County runners are listed for the 60k and 30k events. In the 60k race, there were 81 finishers ranging in age from 21 to 58. In the 30k event, there were 158 finishers ranging in age from 13 to 73:
60 kilometer (37.2 miles): 1—Benjamin Stout, 29, Los Alamos, N.M. 6:14:34. 2—Timothy Ronan, 32, Boise 7:27:41. 3—Nino Santarris, 28, Boise 8:52:00.
4—Lucy Skinner, 29, Boise 9:10:28 (1st female). 9—Logan Frederickson, 32, 9:28:54. 10—Mallory Tyler, 29, 9:33:30 (2nd female). 12—Victoria Kent, 29, 9:35:49 (3rd female). 14—Josh Morell, 28, Boise 9:39.31. 15—Hannah Harris, 27, 9:40:52 (4th female). 16—Niels McMahon, 31, 9:42:12.
19—Tucker McCreary, 29, 9:50:24. 20—Holden Archie, 18, 9:54:19. 21—Connor Farrow, 29, 9:54:36. 22—Karel Kaiser, 29, 10:8:24. 25—Brian McCue, 39, 10:11:23. 37—Katherine Stansberry, 39, 11:16:32 (11th female). 48—Maya Lovlien, 44, 12:13:43 (13th female). 49—Massey Glenne, 44, 12:14:34 (14th female). 52—Gretel Friedman, 47, 12:26:50 (15th female).
55—Joe Banks, 26, 12:26:59. 57—Drew Daly, 37, 12:32:14. 59—Craig Bradshaw, 34, 12:44:11. 68—Kim Kishimoto, 30, 13:18:46 (18th female). 73—Kate Ellwanger, 31, 14:21:02 (20th female).
30 kilometer (18.6 miles): 1—Duke Wasteney, 36, Ketchum 2:59:51. 2—Alexander Parker, 23, San Luis Obispo, Calif. 3:11:28. 3—Brian Knight, 39, Boise 3.16:29.
4—Leigh Anne Wasteney, 32, Ketchum 3.26:30 (1st female). 8—Lucy LeGarrec, 34, Crested Butte, Colo. 3:50:43 (2nd female). 9—Steve Greenberg, 57, 3:57:39. 10—Gretchen Hurlbutt, 45, Boise 3:58:29 (3rd female).
15—Zack Beatty, 37, 4:12:02. 20—Chris Cey, 53, 4:17:59. 26—Alison Kinsler, 42, 4:24:59 (9th female). 31—Sasha Chavez, 29, 4:33:17 (12th female). 37—Allani Fostvedt, 29, 4:42:20 (17th female). 40—Maxwell Tardy, 32, 4:46:13. 51—Cuyler Swindley, 47, 4:53:28. 52—Sam Smith, 47, 4:57:59.
54—James Petzke, 29, Meridian 4:58:31. 55—Jeffrey Anderson, 41, 4:58:53. 56—John Smith, 33, 4:58:54. 60—James Mazzoni, 55, 5:02:42. 62—Christian Hovey, 24, 5:09:17. 66—Bailey Kurtz, 13, 5:12:33. 68—John Kurtz, 54, 5:13:35. 71—Adair Anderson, 39, 5:17:17 (32nd female). 73—Laura Theis, 40, 5:20:58 (33rd female).
74—John Kearney, 49, 5:21:24. 75—Anneke Cavness, 31, 5:21:46 (34th female). 76—Patrick Harper, 60, Meridian 5:22:18. 77—Janis Blaugher, 31, 5:23:49 (35th female). 79—Kim Mogan, 58, 5:25:35 (37th female). 82—Taylor Straley, 33, 5:27:50 (39th female). 83—Alexis Burwell, 39, 5:27:57 (40th female). 84—Erin Hill, 41, 5:29:23 (41st female). 88—Megan Pepin, 52, 5:34:59 (43rd female). 90—Lori Cooley, 59, 5:35:00 (44th female).
93—Jason Lymann, 45, 5:42:03. 94—Nicole St. Germain, 47, 5:42:13 (46th female). 95—Anna Rothgeb, 38, 5:44:40 (47th female). 97—Abbey Mayhew, 38, 5:50:05 (49th female). 101—Chris Rybak, 52, 5:53:21. 102—Jessica Jensen, 48, Boise 5:55:26 (50th female).
112—Paige DeHart, 18, 6:09:16 (57th female). 120—Paige Blaser, 32, 6:21:40 (62nd female). 122—Kristen DeHart, 48, 6:22:53 (64th female). 126—Jake Bilbro, 46, 6:25:15. 128—Laura Smithman, 31, 6:28:02 (66th female). 129—Matt Smithman, 32, 6:28:03. 132—Mike Sinnott, 38, 6:31:08.
132—Killarney Loufek, 37, 6:31:08 (68th female). 137—Kat Bridwell, 41, 6:51:41 (70th female). 141—Kandy Blackburn, 44, 7:02:01 (71st female). 142—Mike Pfau, 49, 7:02:05. 145—Adam Stine, 32, 7:11:30. 151—Angie Cameron, 39, 7:48:01 (74th female). ￼
