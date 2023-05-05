21-04-28 Quigley BMX Track 2 Roland.jpg

The features at the Quigley Trails Park are graded green, blue and black, just like ski runs.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The Blaine County Recreation District is offering several mountain bike clinics for beginner and intermediate riders at Hailey’s Quigley Trails Park.

Each session is catered to the ability of participants. Clinics focus on climbing, cornering, body positioning, safe jumping and basic maintenance.

A middle school camp for rising sixth- through eighth-graders is June 12-16 from 9-11 a.m. each day, for $150. Visit bcrd.org.

