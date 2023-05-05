The Blaine County Recreation District is offering several mountain bike clinics for beginner and intermediate riders at Hailey’s Quigley Trails Park.
Each session is catered to the ability of participants. Clinics focus on climbing, cornering, body positioning, safe jumping and basic maintenance.
A middle school camp for rising sixth- through eighth-graders is June 12-16 from 9-11 a.m. each day, for $150. Visit bcrd.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In