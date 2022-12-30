Just when we thought the start to the winter couldn’t get wilder, it went and outdid itself. If you’ve been under a rock, or finally just arrived for Christmas (thanks, Southwest Airlines), you’ve got some catching up to do. This December etched itself in my brain and likely yours too. You may have heard the saying that “weather is the architect of the snowpack”. This season our architect is behaving more like a mad scientist. We hit EXTREME avalanche danger on Dec. 11, a mark rarely reached in the last 20 years. Avalanche conditions quieted down a bit over the next 10 days only to reach a wild wind event on the Solstice. Another week of calm weather ended on Dec. 27 with a wet, warm atmospheric river event. The storm brought feet of heavy snow to the mountains while valley streets were flooded with rain and melting snow. Snow levels climbed to near 8,000 feet—truly a rare event for the month of December. So where are we now? Moderate snowfall and wind kept the danger elevated through the end of the week. Fair but cold weather is in store as we head into the New Year. The widespread weak layer at the base of our snowpack is slowly improving. The only way to heal these layers is to bury them deeply, or force meltwater to them and allow them to refreeze. Both of these processes are underway to some degree, but we’re not quite out of the woods yet. Be sure to click the QR code to get the latest forecast. From all of us at the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, we wish you a happy and healthy New Year. Thanks for all of your support and we hope to catch some soft turns with you soon.
