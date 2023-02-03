Sawtooth Avalanche Center Logo
Sawtooth Avalanche Forecast

Sawtooth Avalanche Forecast
Sawtooth Avalanche Weekend Update

Sawtooth Avalanche Weekend Update

The mountains surrounding Ketchum, Hailey, Carey, and Fairfield received about 2 inches of snowfall in the past two weeks. Sorry, that is not a typo. Although the mountains near Stanley and Smiley Creek fared a little better, no one’s back is sore because of all the fresh snow they shoveled this week.

To add insult to injury, strong northerly winds raked the mountains for much of the past two weeks. The prolonged wind event produced three main outcomes:

  • Wind slabs formed. A few large avalanches released naturally, and skiers triggered some medium-sized slides.
  • Weak layers were stressed. Winds formed drifts and sifted snow onto many exposed slopes. The wind loading was not intense enough to cause natural avalanches to crash down all around us, but it was enough to make or keep some slopes unstable. A recent skier-triggered avalanche in relatively sheltered terrain near Galena Summit highlights how a steady trickle of wind-blown snow can affect slopes with buried weak layers.
  • Riding and skiing conditions suffered. The wind wrecked the riding and skiing conditions in big chunks of terrain exposed to the wind.
Load comments