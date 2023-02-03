The mountains surrounding Ketchum, Hailey, Carey, and Fairfield received about 2 inches of snowfall in the past two weeks. Sorry, that is not a typo. Although the mountains near Stanley and Smiley Creek fared a little better, no one’s back is sore because of all the fresh snow they shoveled this week.
To add insult to injury, strong northerly winds raked the mountains for much of the past two weeks. The prolonged wind event produced three main outcomes:
Wind slabs formed. A few large avalanches released naturally, and skiers triggered some medium-sized slides.
Weak layers were stressed. Winds formed drifts and sifted snow onto many exposed slopes. The wind loading was not intense enough to cause natural avalanches to crash down all around us, but it was enough to make or keep some slopes unstable. A recent skier-triggered avalanche in relatively sheltered terrain near Galena Summit highlights how a steady trickle of wind-blown snow can affect slopes with buried weak layers.
Riding and skiing conditions suffered. The wind wrecked the riding and skiing conditions in big chunks of terrain exposed to the wind.
Is there any good news? In terrain sheltered from the northerly winds, you may have noticed the skiing and riding conditions actually improved. You can find areas with boot-top deep, cold, soft snow to “get your braap on” or to arc turns on your boards. How did this happen?
The dry spell’s cold temperatures and relatively clear skies caused the surface snow to facet. Without diving down a snow microphysics rabbit hole, the faceting process changes the shape of the snow crystals. The faceted snow crystals do not bond as well to their neighbors, creating cohesion-less snow that feels like fluffy powder beneath your skis. In fact, the term “recycled powder” is frequently used to describe a faceted snow surface.
The surface faceting process tends to improve short-term snow stability. As slabs facet and lose strength, triggering avalanches becomes more difficult. A big caveat: “more difficult” does not mean impossible—read the forecast for details on places to avoid. While triggering avalanches will become less likely before the next storm hits, what happens to the “recycled powder” when it starts snowing again? It becomes a persistent weak layer. This weekend’s excellent skiing and riding surface will probably cause avalanche headaches when the proverbial snow faucet turns on.
If we do get some fresh snowfall this weekend, it won’t take much to overwhelm the extremely weak faceted snow/recycled powder you’re finding in many sheltered areas. Check the forecast to get the scoop each day!
