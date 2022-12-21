As you read this, Santa and his helpers are probably greasing up the skis on his sleigh in preparation for Saturday night’s annual mission. What should he know in case he has to touch down in the local mountains? Although it’s been almost two weeks since the huge snowstorm, he’ll need to be careful when choosing where to land. While our snowpack is providing well above average coverage to keep him and his reindeer from hitting rocks, he could trigger an avalanche. Some direct advice for old Saint Nick: l Check out the Sawtooth Avalanche Center’s daily Avalanche Forecast, issued at 7 a.m. each day at www.sawtoothavalanche.com. They also issue a Mountain Weather forecast at 5:30 a.m. daily, and it might help you plan your route. l Watch out for steep slopes that have fresh snow drifts. Wind-loaded areas are most likely to produce dangerous slab avalanches. l The weak, sugary snow buried deep in the snowpack—faceted snow crystals—could produce large avalanches. These slides are tricky: you can trigger them remotely—from relatively flat areas above, below, and to the sides of steep slopes. l When you are parking your sleigh or taking a break, make sure it’s not below steep slopes where the local residents are playing and could trigger avalanches above you. l If you have to crash land in steep avalanche terrain, stay away from slopes that funnel down into creeks, gullies, and roadcuts, as well as slopes that would push you and your crew through trees or over cliffs. l Make sure you and the elves are wearing avalanche transceivers and carrying shovels and probes ... and know how to use the avalanche rescue equipment. If any of you do get buried in an avalanche, your “partners” offer the best chance of a successful rescue. l I’m sure you’ll be pressed for time this weekend, but there are four avalanche rescue training parks to practice using your rescue equipment: Atkinson Park in Ketchum, the Baker Creek parking lot north of Ketchum, Christmas Ridge on Bald Mountain and near the top of the I-80 ski run on Bald Mountain. Happy Holidays to Santa, his helpers, and you and your loved ones. Enjoy the fresh snow and be safe!(tncms-asset)85e6aac6-6e66-11ec-9679-fb49bcc2af2b[0](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)ae88d5a8-6e66-11ec-8713-cf8303142181[1](/tncms-asset)
