Welcome to the first installment of the Avalanche Report. Look for these each Friday to catch up on conditions for the upcoming weekend, read educational tidbits and more. What a week to get rolling.
By late October, it seemed like we were off to a great start. We had above-average snowfall and the snowpack was strong and solid. But it was not to last, and we watched with growing sadness as the once-solid snow base slowly deteriorated into the weak, early-season snowpack that we are more acquainted with. The prolonged dry weather over the past six weeks formed weak layers of sugary facets and crusts wherever snow lingered from October—primarily on high, shady slopes. Sunnier slopes and those at lower elevations consisted of dirt. It was clear what would happen when this snowpack finally got loaded by storms.
And what a load we received. The four-day atmospheric river event from earlier in the week walloped our mountains with over four feet of much-needed new snow. But this major storm quickly crushed our weak snowpack, and the avalanche danger skyrocketed. Our first Backcountry Avalanche Forecast on Monday, Dec. 13, began with "high" avalanche danger, and this escalated to an "Avalanche Warning" on Tuesday. A significant cycle of natural and triggered avalanches ensued. Avalanches were triggered remotely—that is, by people in lower-angled safe terrain adjacent to steep slopes.
We’re now faced with a common instability in these parts—the dreaded persistent slab problem. Persistent slab problems form when a slab—formed by our recent "Snowmageddon"—overlies a persistent weak layer (the sugary snow and crusts that formed since late October). Unfortunately, those persistent slab problems persist. This is not a problem that goes away over the course of a few days. It may plague us for weeks to come. It should certainly be the primary problem on your radar if you head into the backcountry over the weekend. Persistent slab problems can’t be “outsmarted." The best way to avoid getting caught in these types of avalanches is by sticking to lower-angled terrain. Plenty of good, clean fun can be had right now enjoying the fresh powder on slopes angled less than 30 degrees.
This week’s storm opened a bunch of backcountry terrain that people will be skiing and riding for the first time this season. So, we’d love to hear what you’re seeing out there. Please drop us a line—it needn’t be scientific or filled with the latest snow jargon. Any news is good news for us. You can fill out the observation form on our website, drop us an email at info@sawtoothavalanche.com, text 208-481-5921, or tag us with #sawtoothavy on social media.
Thanks for reading and let’s keep the snow coming.
For more information, go to https://www.sawtoothavalanche.com.
