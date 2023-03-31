Another weekend, another impressive winter storm. The huge piles of snow in the Wood River Valley communities will probably grow while or just after you’re reading this column. You have to go back many years to find a March when the off-snow pastimes—hiking, biking, fishing, golfing, etc.—involved so much suffering. While the calendar says we’re turning the page from March to April, the weather and snowpack are behaving more like it’s February.
Assuming the Saturday storm pans out, expect very dangerous avalanche conditions to develop. The avalanche danger will probably be “in your face”: lots of new snow, wind, and difficult driving and parking. Fortunately, it’s easy to both recognize when the danger is spiking and enjoy the excellent riding conditions in gentler terrain. However, the days following big storms are the days avalanche forecasters dread. While avalanches occur less frequently, avalanche accidents occur far more frequently in the days immediately following the big storms.
Sadly, we’ve seen this pattern play out in recent weeks. Two tragic March avalanche accidents occurred in the days following big storms, and another snowmobiler remains missing after heading into the mountains near Lowman during a break between storms. Following the big dumps, triggering avalanches becomes a little more difficult. But, we see fewer signs of instability like snowpack “whuumphing” or cracks shooting out from our skis or boards. We get lulled into complacency. The fact that it’s April exacerbates this problem. Longtime sledders and skiers are used to more predictable, generally stable conditions this time of year. This year, we won’t see those “generally stable” conditions until the first extended hot spell of the year (think shorts, flip-flops, and T-shirts) runs its course.
