I finally feel comfortable going out on a limb and announcing the official arrival of spring! If you’re like me, you’re having a hard time wrapping your head around the date you see on the calendar. How is it already mid-April? Extended winter weather followed by an abrupt warm-up came as a shock to the system (the snowpack’s included). Hundreds of wet avalanches released over the past week. The Boulder and Pioneer mountains were ground zero for the most extensive wet slab avalanche cycle in recent memory. Massive avalanches removed a winter’s worth of snow, breaking thousands of feet wide and spanning entire cirques.
In the past couple of days temperatures have cooled, the first major wave of meltwater has cleared the snowpack, and the snow surface was allowed to refreeze. An unstable pile of mushy wet snow is, in large part, reconsituting into a more uniform traditional spring snowpack. As this happens, the avalanche problems become more predictable. Wet snow instabilities will peak in the afternoon and evening hours, after a full day of sun or warm temperatures softens the snow surface. Overnight, the snowpack locks up tight, only to begin the process over again the next day. You can drastically reduce your risk to these problems by starting and ending your day early. Travel on firm cold snow and pack it in before the snow surface turns to mush.
This is our last Avalanche Report of the season. Our final Backcountry Avalanche Forecast will hit your inbox this Sunday. As conditions warrant, we will continue to publish intermittent General Avalanche Infomation and Mountain Weather products through the remainder of the month. Remember, complicated, consequential terrain doesn’t get less complex or serious in the spring and summer. Respect the mountains, maintain safe travel procedures, and keep your guard up.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In