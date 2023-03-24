“Wet and wild” doesn’t do justice to the recent avalanche activity in the Wood River Valley. Longtime resident and local legend John Lloyd began working as an avalanche professional in the 1960s, and he doesn’t recall seeing any avalanche cycles in the previous 60-ish years that matched the widespread nature of last week’s action around Ketchum and Hailey. That’s saying something!
Let’s address the million-dollar question: What happens now, after the dust and powder clouds have settled? Because the probability of triggering avalanches over a large geographical area (the forecast zones) has dropped, the danger has decreased from "Extreme/High" to "Considerable/Moderate." But the danger rating alone does not tell the whole “avalanche story.” Here are a few important points to consider while you’re making plans to go ride and slide this weekend:
Any avalanches you trigger could be huge. The chances of triggering an avalanche are lower than during last week’s huge storms, but the consequences remain severe. Any slides you trigger are likely to be big enough to bury or destroy you and the pickup truck or vehicle you drove to the ski or snowmobile trailhead.
