Hello fellow snow lovers and Happy New Year! Whatever you thought about the rest of 2022, I bet we can agree that the year went out with a bang!
During the month of December, our forecast area received measurable snowfall on approximately 21 out of 31 days. Somewhere in the neighborhood of 75-100 plus inches of snow fell during the month, and we’re now sitting at 120-150% of normal snowpack. All this snow provided excellent backcountry powder conditions over the holidays; hopefully, you were out enjoying it in some fashion! With above-average snowfall came elevated avalanche danger. Until just a few days ago, most of the forecast area has had either CONSIDERABLE, HIGH, or even EXTREME danger since we started issuing forecasts on Nov. 30.
Our ample snowfall has produced a thick slab of dense snow over multiple sugary, weak layers. The danger has been (very) slowly trending downward and the likelihood of triggering an avalanche is decreasing. However, during this past week, there have been seven human-triggered avalanches—all of which were large enough to bury or injure someone. While a bit of recent snowfall and drifting winds kept the snowpack on edge, this spate of triggered avalanches can largely be attributed to an increase in backcountry traffic over the holiday. We’re in that dreaded middle ground where the snowpack is unstable enough to produce avalanches, but not so dangerous to keep people out of steeper avalanche terrain.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In