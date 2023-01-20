Sawtooth Avalanche Center Logo
Sawtooth Avalanche Forecast

Sawtooth Avalanche Forecast
Sawtooth Avalanche Weekend Update

Sawtooth Avalanche Weekend Update

SAC forecaster Ben VandenBos said recently, “This season, the weather either forms weak layers or buries them.” That’s not far from the truth in most winters, but this season it seems particularly apt.

We experienced a brief break in our snowy winter at the start of the New Year. In general, the longer the period between storms, the worse the weak layers become. There’s one important exception to this rule, and that is a pesky little weak layer called surface hoar. Surface hoar are the sparkly frost feathers

that form on the snowpack surface during clear, cold nights. It’s winter’s equivalent of morning dew, just fro-zen into a crystalline form. Rather than taking days or weeks of clear, cold weather to form—as does faceted snow—surface hoar can form in just one clear night. And that’s just what happened at the very beginning of January.

Load comments