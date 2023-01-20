SAC forecaster Ben VandenBos said recently, “This season, the weather either forms weak layers or buries them.” That’s not far from the truth in most winters, but this season it seems particularly apt.
We experienced a brief break in our snowy winter at the start of the New Year. In general, the longer the period between storms, the worse the weak layers become. There’s one important exception to this rule, and that is a pesky little weak layer called surface hoar. Surface hoar are the sparkly frost feathers
that form on the snowpack surface during clear, cold nights. It’s winter’s equivalent of morning dew, just fro-zen into a crystalline form. Rather than taking days or weeks of clear, cold weather to form—as does faceted snow—surface hoar can form in just one clear night. And that’s just what happened at the very beginning of January.
Surface hoar is harmless when sparkling on the snowpack surface; when it’s buried, it can be anything but. However, surface hoar is extremely fragile while perched atop the snowpack. Wind can easily topple it over, and it wilts at the first kiss of sun. So while sur-face hoar forms on a regular basis, it’s more common for it to be destroyed than buried intact.
Modest snowfall returned to our area during the second week in January and began to pile up atop the surface hoar. It reared its ugly head last weekend (Jan. 14-15) when at least seven avalanches were trig-gered by skiers and riders. While none of these were “huge” slides—most broke 1-2 feet thick—around half of them were large enough to bury or injure people, and all were capable of carrying someone into a gully, through trees, or over cliffs. Fortunately, there were no injuries or burials from these events.
Surface hoar can be an especially sneaky weak layer. Due to the fragility that I mentioned above, it can be spotty in its distribution when buried—one slope may have it, while another may not. The “classic” terrain
for preserving surface hoar is shady and sheltered slopes because they are protected from both wind
and sun. Think of middle elevation, open slopes sur-rounded by trees. On these sorts of slopes, it’s best to assume it exists. And don’t forget there are other more deeply buried weak layers that remain concerning. Most savvy backcountry folks—recreational and professional alike—are still avoiding very steep slopes (over about 35 degrees), especially those with evidence of wind loading.
As always, scan the QR code or visit www.saw-toothavalanche.com for the latest avalanche condi-tions. Thanks for reading and we’ll see you out there!
