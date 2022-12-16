Sawtooth Avalanche Center Logo
This has been a start to the winter that the good people of this valley will talk about for a long time. Last weekend, an intense, slow-moving storm took aim at our area. Three-day totals of 2 to 3.5 feet of snow were recorded. If you melted this snow you would end up with over 3 inches of water. For reference, the average annual precipitation in the Wood River Valley is around 16 inches. We picked up about 20% of that in this storm. Wow, what a gift. This snow fell on an exceptionally weak snowpack. This pushed the avalanche danger to EXTREME, the highest level on the danger scale. We are still in the process of cataloging the avalanches that occurred, but there is no doubt that the number of large slides was in the hundreds. It’s hard not to see them as you look around the valley. Several houses, structures, and vehicles on valley floors were impacted and one avalanche injured a skier just outside of the ski area boundary on Bald Mountain. The snowfall has stopped and the coming days will be cold, clear, and beautiful. Unfortunately, the type of weak snow buried in our snowpack is going to be sticking around with us for the foreseeable future. Want a taste for what this weak snow looks like? Go out into an undisturbed part of your yard and dig down. Near the ground, you will feel the snow change drastically. This snow looks more like a pile of sand than the strong base that we would like to see. This snow can produce avalanches that surprise even the most experienced users. They can be triggered from very long distances away and can break much wider than you might expect. Any slide that fails on this snow will be large and destructive. I encourage you to enjoy the beautiful days we have in store, but please, keep this weak snow at the front of your mind. It is not going anywhere. Check the forecast on our website before you head out and plan your days with this snow in mind. We are off to a historic start to the winter and we have many, many days ahead of us. Let’s be sure we can remember this season for all of the right reasons and none of the wrong ones. Be safe out there, take care of your partners and the people around you, and enjoy the snow.(tncms-asset)85e6aac6-6e66-11ec-9679-fb49bcc2af2b[0](/tncms-asset)(tncms-asset)ae88d5a8-6e66-11ec-8713-cf8303142181[1](/tncms-asset)

